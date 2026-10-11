Society formed to help public better understand nuclear energy, combat misinformation

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NUCLEUS hopes to share general knowledge about nuclear energy and help people understand why governments consider its adoption.

SINGAPORE – A new society has been set up to help the public better understand nuclear energy, as the Singapore government is assessing whether to adopt the cleaner energy source, which can be a polarising issue.

Nuclear energy is a socially charged topic marked by a gap in general nuclear knowledge and awareness here regarding the field, said Matthew Chew, president of the Nuclear Learning & Understanding Society (NUCLEUS), which was formed in September.

“For Singapore in particular, nuclear will be a sensitive topic. A lot of people like the idea of nuclear until you ask them how they feel that it’s close to their backyard, and then all of a sudden, everyone’s answers are not really sure,” he said.

One topic that often draws attention is the management nuclear or radioactive waste, added Chew, a consultant who has a master’s degree in nuclear science and engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Contrary to the misconception some people may have that such waste is hard to manage and they may be overly exposed to it, he clarified that there is a proper way to store them , such as through land-based dry casks or deep underground geological storage, to ensure that the radiation does not reach humans and the environment.

According to a 2023 study by the Singapore authorities and a Swedish company, there are no major technical roadblocks for the Republic to store its nuclear waste – possibly deep underground – if the country decides to adopt nuclear energy.

As the finding was based on a desktop study, which does not include on-site investigations, future surveys will need to be done to make a comprehensive assessment.

Other topics that are often raised include nuclear safety, location of a nuclear power plant as well as careers in the nuclear field, Chew added.

NUCLEUS is a ground-up initiative currently with 10 members. It has met twice since its formation to discuss its objective and mission.

The society hopes to host a variety of events for members of the public, including seminars, workshops and networking events, as well as conduct talks in schools.

It is looking to have its first networking event in November.

Through such events, NUCLEUS hopes to share general knowledge about nuclear energy, including its science and engineering, and help people understand why governments consider its adoption and have to take certain steps before committing to deploying it.

Chew said: “It is really to provide the public with a way to learn about nuclear energy and allow them to ask the questions that they have in a non-judgmental space, because there is no wrong question.

“The society is very clear that its role is not to advocate for or advise the government on nuclear as an option for Singapore,” he said.

The other nuclear observers who have joined Chew on the society’s committee are business development manager Brendan Tan; senior scientist Rowinski Marcin, who holds a PhD in nuclear engineering; and automation company managing director Nicola Scarpelli, who has a master’s degree in energy and nuclear engineering.

As the only committee member without a nuclear engineering or science background, Tan hopes to bring to the table his layman perspectives.

“In a room filled with engineers, sometimes the topic can dive too deeply into a rabbit hole, and that’s I think where I try to steer the conversation back to what it means in practice, ” said Tan, who works at an energy technology company.

“I always try to like put myself in the seat of what a member of the public would think and ask. If the society is made up of only engineers, it could end up talking to itself, like an echo chamber.”

With his background in the finance sector, he hopes to help people understand how nuclear plants, especially advanced nuclear technology like small modular reactors (SMRs), can be financed.

SMRs are advanced nuclear reactors that are thought to be more suitable for land-scarce, population-dense Singapore, as they have a lower power capacity, enhanced safety standards and require much smaller buffer zones, compared with conventional reactors.

Tan said: “It’s an evolving space and everybody is learning the commercial and financial aspects of SMRs. So for me, at least, it’s about engaging with people, learning together and hopefully building up an ecosystem that’s ready if Singapore decides to deploy SMRs in future.”

For more information, contact the society at nucleus-sg@outlook.com.