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The facility will initially produce 1,200 tonnes of rainbow trout a year, said Blue Aqua International, the company behind the new farm.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s first local trout farm, which aims to eventually produce up to 3,000 tonnes of rainbow trout a year, has begun operations.

Located in Neo Tiew Crescent, the 1.6ha land-based, high-tech facility will initially produce 1,200 tonnes of the fish a year, said Blue Aqua International, the shrimp aquaculture technology company behind the new farm, on June 4.

It aims to ramp up production to 3,000 tonnes per year in 2028, its group executive chairman and founder, Farshad Shishehchian, told The Straits Times. The annual local seafood production in Singapore in 2025 was 3,800 tonnes.

The farm could contribute towards the Republic’s revised goal of producing 30 per cent of its local protein needs – a category that comprises both eggs and seafood – by 2035, said the company.

The latest development shows continued interest among companies in food production in Singapore, despite the setbacks plaguing the sector, with multiple farm closures reported since 2022.

Rainbow trout is a cold-water species that is traditionally farmed in regions like Europe and North America. But instead of relying entirely on imports, Blue Aqua said that the local farm can offer a fresher and more resilient alternative.

Farshad added that rainbow trout is a premium, nutritious fish that is widely accepted among consumers.

“It is rich in protein and omega-3, as well as has a clean taste profile,” he said, adding that the trout industry is mature.

To breed the sensitive cold-water species in a tropical climate, the farm has to maintain a stable and highly controlled environment, which includes keeping the water cold and maintaining high dissolved oxygen levels.

To achieve this, the facility uses an advanced recirculating aquaculture system technology, which is a land-based method that continuously filters and reuses water in a controlled environment so that temperature, water quality and biosecurity can be closely managed regardless of the climate outside.

Such systems allow fish to be cultivated in controlled indoor environments and are suitable for farms with limited space and manpower.

“By producing a premium fish species locally and year round, the farm strengthens supply resilience and shortens the chain between production and consumer,” said Blue Aqua.

About $35 million has been invested in the trout farm, said Farshad, adding that the farm is part of Blue Aqua’s investment of $45 million to grow its aquaculture operations here. He added that the farm also received grant support from the Singapore Food Agency.

Further investment will be deployed progressively as the farm moves from commissioning to production ramp-up and eventually full capacity, said Farshad, noting that the farm represents a major part of the overall investment programme because of its specialised infrastructure.

Blue Aqua also operates a shrimp farm and hatchery here.

Founder Farshad Shishehchian at Blue Aqua’s indoor rainbow trout farm facility on June 4. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

While the company is prioritising the production of rainbow trout for the local market, it hopes to eventually scale up and export the premium trout to some regional markets where demand for premium fresh seafood is growing, said Farshad.

Blue Aqua had announced in January 2022 that the farm would be slated to operate in 2023.

When queried on the delay of the opening, Farshad said it was due to several factors, including the complexity of designing a cold-water recirculating aquaculture system in a tropical environment, as well as engineering and construction challenges.

He added that the original timeline was “ambitious”.

The local farming sector has been gripped by closures and falling output, with reasons cited for farm closures including high capital and energy costs, high operating costs and weakened investor confidence.

To farm the sensitive cold-water species in a tropical climate, the farm has to maintain a stable and highly controlled environment. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Farshad said his company’s profitability will hinge on technology, scale and strong operational control.

He added that the model is based on high production density on limited land, year-round production independent of weather, controlled water quality, reduced biosecurity risks, improved freshness and strong harvest planning.

“While land-based farming has higher capital and utility costs, the farm is designed to offset this through scale, productivity, premium positioning, predictable production and strong operational control,” he said.

Blue Aqua is also exploring clean-energy partnerships to improve its farm’s energy and carbon efficiency over time.