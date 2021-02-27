Singapore's different shades of green

SINGAPORE - When viewed from above, the lush, broccoli-like tree tops of the Kranji woodland give the impression of an ecosystem as rich as other tropical rainforest plots in Singapore.

So when photographs of cleared parts of the woodland flanking the Rail Corridor in Sungei Kadut started circulating on Valentine's Day, Singaporeans who had fallen for the nature spaces in their own backyard were taken aback, with some lamenting the loss of yet another forest plot in Singapore.

But there are different shades of green in Singapore.

The Kranji woodland is a young stand of fast-growing, non-native trees that started growing about a decade ago. The most ecologically diverse forests here are around 140 years old, says National University of Singapore (NUS) environmental historian Timothy Barnard.

Industrial developer JTC Corporation later admitted that part of the Kranji plot - 4.5ha of the 25ha plot - had been mistakenly cleared before environmental studies there were completed, and multiple investigations are ongoing to ascertain what had happened and why. About 11.9ha of the vegetation there has been cleared so far, all with approval except for the 4.5ha under investigation.

But the incident has also raised another important question for Singapore, a city that must find the space to accommodate the needs of a country: When faced with developmental pressure, how should the green spaces outside of protected areas be valued?

Mr Desmond Lee, who spoke to Insight on Thursday from the Ministry of National Development building, is known for his appreciation of nature. But as National Development Minister, he also has the unenviable task of making such decisions.

He acknowledges: "All sites left natural will vegetate, will attract other kinds of flora and fauna, and there will of course always be some ecological value."

He adds: "But this is on a sliding scale, and you have to assess whether you keep it."

A concrete bridge across the former KTM railway line (Kranji section) in 2011. PHOTO: URA



The Kranji site being cleared for the Agri-Food Innovation Park once had the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway line running through it. In 2008, the site at the intersection of Kranji Road and Kranji Close was largely cleared, and shrubs and grasses later grew in the area.

But after the last train left and the land was returned to Singapore on July 1, 2011, the site was left fallow pending redevelopment, and tree life started coming back.

Albizia soon sprouted across the site. This non-native tree - which means it cannot be naturally found in Singapore - is a fast grower, shooting up over 4m in a year.

Mr Lim Liang Jim, group director of the National Parks Board's (NParks) National Biodiversity Centre, explains that when left on its own, this fast-growing species is invasive and spreads rapidly on vacant land to predominate in young forest regrowth.

The species reaches maturity in as little as three years, and produces large numbers of seeds that are scattered when the seed pods open explosively upon ripening.

"A fast-growing stand of albizia can thus prevent other native species from growing," Mr Lim says. "While albizia-dominated patches can provide connectivity for wildlife, they need to be restored with native species because these invasive species are also short-lived." Albizias have a lifespan of under 50 years.

In comparison, Singapore's native forest tree species are slow growers. Take, for instance, the kempas tree, whose timber is used in flooring. This species grows only about 1m every year.

"When sites are left fallow for a period of time, we benefit from services of green cover - albeit albizia, self-sown - and you will see how quickly it sprang up," says Mr Lee, the minister. "People who took photos there, they compared to what they see today. It's just a matter of a few years".

Albizias also pose a safety issue.

Vulnerable to storms and more prone to toppling due to their brittle wood structure and shallow root system, albizia trees have been given the axe elsewhere in Singapore to safeguard public safety.

In 2019, JTC and NParks decided to retain the part of the Rail Corridor cutting through the site as a green spine for the development, even though it was initially meant to be re-routed southwards.

But even that retained segment of the Rail Corridor is overgrown with albizias that will need to be managed and gradually removed, with native species replanted, once development works are complete, says NParks.

Mr Lee notes that the Kranji site will help boost food security. The Agri-Food Innovation Park will bring together high-tech farming and research and development activities, including indoor plant factories, insect farms and animal feed production facilities.

Pointing to the "30 by 30" goal, one of Singapore's sustainability targets under which the country wants to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030, Mr Lee says the Kranji site was ideal for the innovation park.

Locating the innovation park there will be synergistic with plans for the area. Last October, the Government announced plans to develop about 390ha of nearby land in Lim Chu Kang to create a "high-tech, highly productive and resource-efficient agri-food cluster".

"(This helps to ensure) there is a local economy for complementary services and businesses and industry, which create jobs for Singaporeans, especially in the food science and technology field," Mr Lee says.

Balancing act



Mr Lee says the Kranji site was ideal for the innovation park. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Striking a balance between development and conservation is an issue about which Mr Lee has spoken publicly numerous times. His ministry has a few broad strategies to help it do so.

One is to optimise the use of brownfield sites, or sites that have been developed before, through "intensification, co-location, and rejuvenation".

Mr Lee says intensifying the use of land, within limits, can help developers achieve more with less. Locating multiple amenities within a single building can also help to reduce sprawl, Mr Lee adds, citing Our Tampines Hub where a library, food court, sports centre and other community facilities are all located.

Rejuvenating plots of land where leases have expired or will be expiring would also provide opportunities for intensification, he says.

A second strategy is to free up space with "big moves", like relocating Paya Lebar Airbase to Changi, freeing up an area bigger than Bishan and Toa Payoh, or around 800 ha, for new homes, offices, and factories.

The use of underground space is also being explored, he says. In 2019, the Urban Redevelopment Authority under Mr Lee's ministry revealed for the first time district-level underground plans for Marina Bay, Jurong Innovation District and Punggol Digital District. "The underground master plan is also looking at bringing essential infrastructure underground, freeing up the space above for housing, for recreation, for nature, for amenities," he says.

Still, despite the efforts to preserve greenery, there will be a need to clear plots of vegetation that has sprouted even as they lie fallow pending development.

"I fully understand that there is a deeper emotional connection with all green spaces, and that the discourse on science or ecology may not necessarily be the most important thing, because it's just the sense of open spaces or green spaces, not built up, and I respect that," Mr Lee says.

But a City in Nature, given its other needs, must also have a basic understanding of the ecological significance of different sites, he adds.

This is where science comes in.

"Some sites we think have significant biodiversity, and we can prove it, but which have been gazetted for other land uses - then that's where the healthy competition and tension comes into play," Mr Lee adds.

The Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat, slated to open as a nature park next year, was initially intended for industrial use, Mr Lee says. "But we had this discussion, and we persuaded them (economic counterparts) to give up those opportunities, and allow us to achieve a different purpose," he adds.

A scientific study by NParks showed that the mangrove and mudflat, located about 3km east of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, is the main "seeding source" of mangrove propagules for many other mangrove areas. It is also a stopover point for migratory birds.

The way forward

For Mr Tony O'Dempsey, an environmental consultant and a member of the nature community here, the Kranji incident was a watershed that could lead to positive changes for the longer term.

For one thing, Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, responded to it by instructing all agencies involved in land clearance projects to conduct an immediate check to ensure their project supervision and implementation processes are in order.

"This could lead to agencies being more sensitive in the way they approach land clearance. I think we should look forward to conservation and connectivity considerations taking a higher priority in land-use planning," says Mr O'Dempsey.

Mr Lee has also announced that three areas are being reviewed to strengthen the environmental impact assessment (EIA) framework in Singapore, following consultation with the nature community.

For instance, his ministry is studying whether it is better to have one agency managing environmental consultants, instead of having different developing agencies and developers each managing them on their own.

Another area of review is the development of a map showing Singapore's nature areas and how they connect to one another. The use of technology in project management will also be explored.

NUS biology lecturer N. Sivasothi notes that the governmental approach to development and land clearance is changing.

While sites were completely cleared historically, more recently, developers have been consulting nature groups and responding by taking steps to reduce the impact of works. The review of the EIA framework and the development of a connectivity map also reflect the increased importance of the remaining green spaces in Singapore.

"Each site has a value, the question is how to incorporate the best of each site into the whole landscape, so ecosystem function is not completely lost," says Mr Sivasothi.