HDB amends plans for 2 developments following environmental studies, public consultations

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board has adjusted its plans for two upcoming developments and is studying if it can modify plans for a third, following environmental studies and consultations with nature groups.

In a statement to The Straits Times last month (February), HDB said that where possible, it has incorporated the recommendations proposed by environmental studies in its review of development plans for Woodlands North and Miltonia Close in Yishun.

These studies, conducted by third parties, were commissioned by the board.

The board received 96 responses during a call for public feedback on the various studies, including two conducted on areas in Tengah.

It has also taken into consideration the wider ecological connectivity of the areas in line with the National Parks Board's (NParks) ongoing ecological profiling exercise, which seeks to map paths that wildlife take between Singapore's green patches.

Improving connectivity between these plots increases access to food for wildlife and helps them find mates, reducing the odds of inbreeding.

HDB's updated plans include retaining an entire 4.39ha core conservation area identified in a study on Woodlands North, and also preserving a 6.4ha area in Miltonia Close, which forms the majority of a core biodiversity area established through a study.

Separately, HDB said that along with NParks and other agencies, it is studying the possibility of conserving all "recommended areas of conservation" identified by studies on Tengah North and South.

This may include areas in addition to about 140ha of green spaces that have already been set aside for the upcoming 700ha town in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) master plan.

HDB's updates follow the revision of plans for Dover Forest announced last July, when it said that half of the forest will be developed for housing and the other half set aside to preserve its biodiversity, after scientific studies and nature enthusiasts flagged its conservation value.

For Woodlands North, HDB will carve out part of a site presently zoned for residential use to be a green space instead.

This allows it to retain an entire core conservation area of 4.39ha in its future developments, based on recommendations by environmental studies. About three-quarters of the conservation area is currently part of Admiralty Park, which will be extended to keep the entire conservation area intact.