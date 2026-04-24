Singapore extends tie-up with UN atomic watchdog to build nuclear safety capabilities

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The framework augments Singapore’s efforts to build capabilities in nuclear safety as it assesses the potential deployment of nuclear energy.

SINGAPORE – The Republic and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed their fourth framework for technical cooperation in nuclear capabilities from 2026 and 2031.

It augments Singapore’s efforts to build capabilities in nuclear safety as it assesses the potential deployment of nuclear energy and the region’s interest in nuclear energy grows, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement on April 24.

Six priority areas identified under Singapore’s Country Programme Framework are: nuclear and radiation safety and nuclear security; environment; food safety; human health; energy; and industrial applicat ions.

Nuclear technology transfer and resources in these areas will support national development goals, NEA added.

“(The framework) aims to enhance Singapore’s capabilities in assessing the suitability of new energy technologies, strengthen environmental radiation monitoring capacities, food radiochemistry and safety testing, and advance the quality and safety of nuclear imaging and cancer therapy,” the agency added.

The framework builds upon achievements from previous technical cooperation programmes, ensuring Singapore remains well-positioned to leverage nuclear science and technology for national development whilst contributing to regional capacity building efforts, said NEA.

The framework was developed by NEA in consultation with the IAEA and stakeholders across government agencies and relevant sectors.

With its limited renewable energy potential domestically, low-carbon alternatives like nuclear energy could help the nation not only to reach its net-zero goals but also bolster energy security.

Singapore has not decided whether it should tap nuclear energy but is assessing its viabili ty.

On April 17, NEA signed an agreement with the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission that will see a new training programme designed for the agency and its nuclear safety division that was formed in October 2025.

The focus will be on developing Singapore’s nuclear safety capabilities and regulatory understanding.

In March, NEA also said it will be commissioning three studies to examine international safety standards and potential environmental impacts of nuclear plant facilities – including how to design and operate a reactor safely, what safety systems are needed, and how to prevent accidents.