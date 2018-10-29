Resorts World Sentosa stops providing single-use plastic straws at attractions, eateries

SINGAPORE - As part of an effort to reduce single-use plastics, Resorts World Sentosa's (RWS) attractions and dining establishments stopped providing single-use plastic straws since Oct 1.

RWS said in a statement on Monday (Oct 29) that the move should eliminate more than three million straws per year, or approximately 1.2 tonnes of plastic. This will help reduce marine plastic pollution.

Guests who buy souvenir cups need not worry, however, as the move affects only single-use plastic straws, such as those given by dining establishments.

An RWS spokesman told The Straits Times that the integrated resort's outlets will continue to include straws with its souvenir cups, as these are not intended to be single-use straws.

Recognising that some of its guests, such as those with special needs or disabilities, might still require straws to consume their drinks, RWS said that paper straws will be available upon request.

These straws are more biodegradable and environmentally friendly than plastic straws, which conservationists say are responsible for pollution and endangering wildlife.

In addition to its straw-free initiative, RWS said it has engaged 13,000 of its team members to raise awareness on the issue of plastic pollution and garner their support for its green operations.

RWS said it supports Singapore's national effort towards becoming a zero waste nation, and is looking into ways to reduce other forms of single-use plastics such as bottled water.

RWS' conservation measures come as many organisations in Singapore take measures to reduce their plastic consumption.

In June, fast-food chain KFC said it would no longer provide plastic straws or use plastic lids for drinks. Six hotels, including Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel and M Hotel, also pledged to eliminate single-use plastics over the next year, replacing them with greener alternatives.