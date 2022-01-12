Rescued cinereous vulture flies free on 3rd release attempt

SINGAPORE - Third time's the charm.

The rare cinereous vulture, the first of its species to have flown here, finally fled the Singapore coop on Monday afternoon (Jan 10).

Experts continue to monitor the area.

This came after two tries to free the 7kg juvenile bird following its rescue and nursing back to health almost two weeks ago.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Mandai Wildlife Group and National Parks Board (NParks) said the vulture was allowed to fly at around noon on Monday as part of its rehabilitation, which led to the bird flying and landing at a nearby farm.

"Mandai Wildlife Group routinely conduct flight tests for rehabilitated birds to test their flight ability and flight muscles as part of the pre-release conditioning," they said.

Prior to its flight, the vulture was eating well and regaining its health, they noted.

Chinese-language paper Lianhe Zaobao reported that the vulture had been attacked by a murder of crows after taking flight but ultimately prevailed.

It was last seen flying over the canopy of a forest a distance away, said Mandai Wildlife Group and NParks.

The location chosen for the vulture's rehabilitation on Monday was at a higher altitude than the sites of previous "flight tests", they added.

NParks will continue to monitor the vulture to ensure it is able to continue its journey to its wintering grounds.