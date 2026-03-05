Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The public can now watch the second batch of chicks hatched by Singapore’s only known pair of breeding peregrine falcons take their first flaps.

A 24-hour YouTube livestream of the nest above the 34th floor of OCBC’s Chulia Street headquarters was launched by the National Parks Board (NParks) on March 5.

These high fliers are the world’s fastest animals, capable of reaching speeds of more than 320kmh when diving for prey. They are one of the world’s most widespread bird species, and are known to nest on urban buildings.

The falcons belong to the Falco peregrinus ernesti subspecies native to Singapore, and its rarest breeding bird. They are distinguished from migratory peregrine falcons by their solid black heads.

The falcons were first found to have nested at the OCBC Centre building in April 2024, and they successfully hatched two chicks the next year.

One of the peregrine falcons and the 2025 fledglings. PHOTO: NPARKS

The second record of falcon chicks hatching took place on Feb 20 and Feb 22, said NParks in a statement. The four fledglings were hatched in the gravel-filled trays placed in an area where their parents were observed to frequent.

NParks said it also plans to study how the breeding pair sourced their food in downtown Singapore through environmental DNA (eDNA) sampling, allowing them to identify prey species with greater certainty.

By analysing fragments of genetic material extracted from the falcons’ nests, researchers will learn about the breeding patterns and foraging preferences of the falcons, which are currently poorly studied in tropical regions.

NParks principal researcher for wildlife management research Malcolm Soh said: “While we can identify some prey by examining CCTV video footage, the carcasses may have been partly consumed by the parents, making species identification impossible in such instances.

“eDNA sequencing allows us to identify prey species with greater certainty by analysing genetic material from the nest box environment.”

Peregrine falcons are carnivores that mainly feed on small birds.

Based on observations from CCTV video footage , their diet in Singapore has been found to include invasive birds like the Javan myna, common garden birds like the black-naped oriole, and water birds like the little heron.

A female and male pair of peregrine falcons flying near the OCBC Centre building on March 5. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Dr Soh said such sampling will help develop more effective strategies to support their adaptation to Singapore’s urban landscape and the conservation of the species in the tropics.

He added: “The diet of urban peregrine falcons is expected to be considerably different from those in the wild, with the latter likely to show a greater proportion of native species predate.”

So far, the team has found that urban peregrine falcons have adapted remarkably well to city life, said Dr Soh.

Their breeding cycle coincides with the migratory season, when many birds travel to Singapore to escape winter in the Northern Hemisphere, he added.

This study is funded by OCBC through an additional $30,000 contribution to the NParks’ Garden City Fund.

The bank has since 2024 donated thousands of dollars to keeping their feathery residents in place and studying their conservation.

The OCBC Centre building is likely to have attracted the falcons because of its resemblance to a cliff wall with an overhang, similar to the kind of habitat the species looks for in the wild, according to Dr Soh.

OCBC’s head of group brand and communications, Ms Koh Ching Ching, said the bank is excited to continue to play a part in enabling another breeding cycle of the peregrine falcons.

“The two years of collaboration between OCBC and NParks affirm that built-up spaces can co-exist meaningfully with wildlife under deliberate care and commitment,” she said.

The hatching is the latest clutch of eggs from the raptors. The peregrines tried to breed, but previous attempts were not successful, leading to the abandonment of eggs at their nest site.

The first record hatching occurred in April 2025.

In October 2025, the NParks research team prepared two nesting trays. A clutch of four eggs was found in the tray facing the Singapore River in January 2026, up from three laid last year.

As the batch of eggs was larger than the 2025 clutch, the male peregrine falcon had to constantly shift to incubate them. Males are about one-third smaller than females.

A peregrine falcon returning to the OCBC Centre building on March 5. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The NParks said: “This year’s clutch also saw one additional egg laid and two additional chicks hatched as compared with last year.

“This suggests the adult falcons are healthy, breeding conditions are optimal, and they have successfully adapted to the nesting tray provided.”

The public can watch the feeding and parenting behaviours of the falcons at this livestream supported by OCBC .

The NParks said: “While the fledglings are gaining strength and confidence in flying, they may accidentally find themselves on the ground.

“Members of the public are advised to contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if they see any fledglings on the ground.”

Once the fledgings grow bigger, the research team plans to attach unique rings to their legs, which will allow them to be identified from a distance.

This will add to understanding of where the species’ disperses and roams.

In January, one of the peregrine falcons from the 2025 batch was spotted flying in Tuas, according to Dr Soh.

Already, 24-hour livestreams of peregrine falcons in Australia and Britain have drawn thousands of followers.

Such streams are prone to high drama, likened by the BBC to a “Nestflix” series, replete with aerial fights and cuckolds.