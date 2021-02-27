Outcry seen as reflecting passion for nature, process lapse concerns: Observers

SINGAPORE - The outcry over the premature clearance of swathes of Kranji woodland reflects a greater community appreciation of nature as well as concerns over possible lapses in due process, say observers.

Said Associate Professor Leong Chan-Hoong from the Singapore University of Social Sciences' Centre for Applied Research: "There is a renewed passion in civic urbanism.

"Singaporeans want to have a greater say and participation in our social and built environment and its future development."

He added that it would not have mattered if the cleared land had been primary or secondary forest: "The goal... is to preserve green spaces and authenticity."

Professor Stephen Cairns, programme director of the Future Cities Laboratory at the Singapore-ETH Centre, agreed, noting that there is a deepening feeling that nature can enrich city life in Singapore.

The Kranji site was initially scrubland that was later colonised by non-native albizia trees, a fast-growing species.

The land was not near sensitive nature areas so an environmental impact assessment was not deemed necessary.

But a new drain proposed in August last year for the Kranji development meant environmental studies - including a biodiversity one - were required before land clearance.

Site developer JTC Corporation said that land clearance for the 25ha Agri-Food Innovation Park - which will be part of the larger Sungei Kadut Eco-District - had started in March last year.

Most of this clearance had been approved but the work was supposed to be done in phases.

Last December, 4.5ha outside of plots approved for clearance was cleared.

National University of Singapore (NUS) mammal researcher Marcus Chua said his main concern was over the possible procedural lapse that led to the unauthorised clearance of forest that was to undergo environmental assessment.

He said: "As there are processes in place to safeguard biodiversity in areas with planned development, I view it as a serious issue if there was a lapse in procedures that resulted in environmental damage."

Investigations are under way to ascertain what happened and why, while Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, has told all agencies involved in land clearance projects to conduct immediate checks to ensure that supervision and implementation processes are in order.

A review is also under way to see if the processes around environmental studies related to development work can be strengthened.

Prof Leong said the crux of the Kranji issue was governance - whether there was coordination between government agencies and whether programmes were executed after due diligence was exercised.

"The reaction would be the same had it been other social issues, although concerns over environmental conservation is indeed a new flashpoint in recent years, and policymakers will have to manage the subject with priority and sensitivity," he added.

NUS Associate Professor Timothy Barnard, an environmental historian, said it would be a small step in the right direction if changes are implemented to ensure that all agencies work together to support larger governmental policies with regard to environmental matters.

Mr Tony O'Dempsey, an environmental consultant and a member of the nature community here, agreed: "While it's sad to lose this woodland, the potential benefits going forward in my view outweigh the loss."