One of Singapore’s peregrine falcon chicks found dead

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Of the remaining three chicks, two have already fledged and begun taking test flights.

SINGAPORE – One of four fledglings by Singapore’s only known breeding pair of peregrine falcons was found dead on April 4.

It was from a batch – the second on record by the pair – that hatched in late February at the falcon nest located in a recess above the 34th floor of OCBC’s Chulia Street headquarters.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, Dr Malcolm Soh, principal researcher at the National Parks Board’s (NParks) wildlife management research branch, said the board is saddened to share that the bird was found dead on the ground in the Central Business District on the afternoon of April 4.

Of the remaining three chicks, two have already fledged and begun taking test flights, he said. He added that the third one has yet to fledge, but is expected to do so today or in the next few days.

On April 3, the moment of one chick taking flight was captured on NParks’ 24-hour YouTube live stream of the nest, which was first launched by NParks on March 5.

As the rest of the fledglings continue to embark on practice flights, they may accidentally find themselves on the ground, said Dr Soh.

Members of the public are advised to contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 if any of the fledglings are seen on the ground.

While it is unclear how the falcon chick died, witnesses said they saw crows attacking a falcon on April 3.

Procurement officer Pearlyn Chan, 45, said she saw two crows attacking what seemed to be a falcon chick.

“Two crows were constantly challenging and picking at the falcon,” she said.

Some hazards that these urban chicks face are risks of colliding into tall buildings and glass structures, said Ms Veronica Foo, who chairs the Nature Society Singapore’s bird group.

Still, juvenile peregrine falcons that fledge in urban areas – such as the ones at the OCBC building – have a higher survival rate of 50 per cent to 60 per cent, compared with a survival rate of between 31 per cent and 50 per cent for those born in the wild, she said, citing studies.

Threats to falcon chicks, said Dr Movin Nyanasengeran , president of the Bird Society of Singapore, include predation by other animals such as larger birds of prey and attacks by birds like house crows. Other threats include the inability to get enough food to sustain themselves.

While it is unclear how the falcon chick died, witnesses said that they saw crows attacking a falcon on April 3. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PEARLYN CHAN

Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest animals, capable of reaching speeds of more than 320kmh when diving for prey. Their natural homes are cliff walls, but they have also adapted to using building ledges and alcoves , which provide shelter from predators and proximity to an abundant supply of urban prey .

The OCBC pair belong to the Falco peregrinus ernesti subspecies native to Singapore, which are considered the rarest breeding birds here. Unlike migratory peregrine falcons, they have solid black heads.

In 2024, researchers from the Swiss Ornithological Institute and NParks spotted this pair entering a recess on the exterior of the OCBC Centre after mating.

This led to the discovery of their nesting site. Trays filled with loose gravel were then placed there to give the pair a more comfortable surface, and two chicks were hatched the following year.

A CCTV camera was later installed to allow researchers to monitor the progress of the falcons’ breeding cycle.