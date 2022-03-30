New purple dengue alert banner deployed in areas with high Aedes mosquito populations

SINGAPORE - With dengue cases rising faster than last year, people living in areas with persistently high Aedes aegypti mosquito population are reminded to remain vigilant with a new purple banner.

Colour-coded banners - purple, yellow, red and green - are being employed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) as part of its Dengue Community Alert System.

The banners complement existing vector control operations and community outreach efforts.

Close to 3,000 dengue cases have been reported since the start of this year, NEA said on Wednesday (March 30).

This makes it faster than the rise in cases last year, when more than 2,000 dengue cases were reported only at the end of April.

Weekly reported dengue cases have also been rising sharply, with 444 cases recorded last week ending March 26 - which is 20 cases more than in the previous week.

There are also currently 112 active dengue clusters.

About 101,000 inspections were carried out for mosquito breeding islandwide between January and February, with NEA uncovering about 2,600 mosquito breeding habitats.

NEA said that there are three main reasons contributing to the surge.

First, there is a high Aedes aegypti mosquito population detected in the community, with the population of mosquitoes last month standing at 17 per cent higher compared with February last year.

Second, the mosquitoes appear to be carrying the more uncommon DenV-3 serotype of dengue. The DenV-3 has been detected in large dengue clusters across the island.

Most recovered dengue patients in Singapore would have immunity against DenV-1 and DenV-2 serotypes, which are two of the four distinct dengue virus variations and the most commonly seen here.