Planned centre will research better fish feed to help Singapore farms increase yield

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Feed quality can affect production costs, profit margins and quality of the fish.

SINGAPORE — A new research and development centre will be set up here to create more nutritious feed for barramundi, red snapper and shrimp, among other tropical marine species, to help local farms increase their yield.

The Feed and Feed Ingredient Technology Centre (F2TC) will focus on feed formulation, nutrition modelling, pilot-scale feed production and efficacy trials.

Established by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), F2TC will also be a one-stop platform to trial, pilot and scale up feed innovations to strengthen Singapore’s technical capabilities in aquaculture nutrition. It will be located in SIT.

Its research areas will include developing feed formulas, evaluating ingredients and assessing how well the feed is digested, SFA and SIT told The Straits Times.

High-quality aquafeeds include those that can incorporate fishmeal alternatives such as single-cell proteins derived from waste streams or insect-based proteins, as well as feeds with functional additives such as probiotics that can improve fish health and survival rates.

Feed quality can affect production costs, profit margins, as well as the quality of the fish. For example, feeds with additives like probiotics could improve fish health and survival rates.

Speaking at World Aquaculture Singapore 2026 on June 3, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said the growth of aquaculture must increasingly be driven by improving productivity through better inputs.

“This would enable us to produce more with less within tighter land, resource and environmental constraints,” he said.

“High-yield, input-driven productivity is therefore central to building an aquaculture sector that is resilient and ready for the challenges ahead.”

SFA will provide technical expertise, industry networks and resources to support the centre’s development and help anchor a pipeline of industry projects.

Technical expertise from SFA’s Marine Aquaculture Centre can support research and development in feed formulation and feed extrusion, a process used to manufacture high-quality aquaculture feed.

Meanwhile, SIT’s strength in extrusion process engineering, applied industry research, digitalisation and AI-driven modelling are relevant to advancing feed innovation. For example, SIT will use artificial intelligence and digital technology to study how quickly fish notice, approach and accept a feed.

Asia accounts for 90 per cent of global aquaculture production, allowing F2TC to play a significant role in addressing structural challenges, including climate change and disease. It also aims to be a regional hub for aquaculture research and development, especially in warm-water species nutrition.

F2TC will also partner Clextral, a global leader in twin screw extrusion technology, on capability building and training.

Besides the establishment of the centre, Janil also announced a research and development funding top-up of $6.3 million to the AquaPolis Programme to enhance marine tilapia aquaculture in Singapore. Aquaculture is the farming of seafood at sea or on land.

This brings total funding for the research programme, which focuses on three fish species, to close to $25 million. This new tranche will improve marine tilapia production through selective breeding, enabling better growth rates, disease resistance and saline tolerance, he added.