New BCA benchmark for energy-efficient buildings

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) yesterday launched a new energy rating for buildings that are at least 60 per cent more energy efficient compared with 2005 building codes.

Under the new voluntary rating - Green Mark for Super Low Energy - office buildings cannot use more than 100 kilowatt hour per sq m a year. More than 10 organisations, including the Defence Science and Technology Agency, Singapore Management University and City Developments, have pledged to achieve at least one super low-energy project in the next five years.

Previously, the highest class under the Green Mark - the BCA's benchmarking scheme - was the Green Mark Platinum, for buildings that save at least half of the energy listed in the 2005 building codes.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS