Mudslides in 2021: Heavy rainfall the cause of soil erosion

SINGAPORE - The mudslides over the last two months at the Bukit Batok Nature Park are the latest in a series of similar incidents in various parts of Singapore just this year alone.

On July 11, hikers at the Dairy Farm Nature Park saw a slab of the cliff face at the Singapore Quarry break off and fall into the lake. Mr Adrian Kuah, who was at a viewing platform across the lake, said he heard a rumbling sound before the slab broke off.

Four days later, an incident occurred in Bukit Batok Avenue 5 when water flowing from a drain on a slope next to the Bukit Batok Town Park spilled down and onto the road. The National Parks Board said preliminary investigations at the time had found that the heavy rainfall over several days had contributed to soil erosion in the surrounding cliffs of the quarry.

The overflow from the quarry, known as Little Guilin, flowed into the drain and spilled over to the road.

On Jan 2 this year, two similar incidents happened - in Outram and along Loyang Avenue.

Video footage showed soil flowing down from a small hill several storeys high next to Jalan Minyak.

The soil flowed onto a service road in the premises of the Furama Riverside Hotel.

Five monsoon drain railings were damaged earlier this year when soil from an adjacent slope flowed down along a stretch of a slip road that connects the Tampines Expressway to Loyang Avenue.

National water agency PUB had recorded 184.4mm of rainfall at Changi that day from midnight to noon, more than half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January.