Authorities probing Bukit Batok incident where water from drain gushed down slope onto road

SINGAPORE - The authorities are probing why water from a drain on a slope in Bukit Batok overflowed onto the road on Thursday (July 15).

South West District mayor Low Yen Ling said in a Facebook post that the incident happened near Block 383 in Goodview Gardens at around 7pm.

She said she informed the authorities, including National Parks Board (NParks), PUB, the police and Chua Chu Kang Town Council.

"Very grateful that all of them responded swiftly to our call and were on-site within a short time. Besides the wet and muddy conditions, a tree trunk was found on the road," she added.

Traffic had to be diverted from Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and an NParks contractor removed the tree trunk within one and a half hours.

Said Ms Low: "PUB engineers arrived on site and confirmed that the water pipes are intact. NParks is investigating the source of water that was discharged down the slope next to Bukit Batok Town Park (on Thursday evening)."

Access to the top of the slope has been cordoned off for public safety.

PUB on Tuesday (July 13) warned about a risk of flash floods in several areas of Singapore after heavy rain filled drains and canals to nearly full capacity.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on July 1 that more thundery showers are expected in the first half of the month due to prevailing south-west monsoon conditions.