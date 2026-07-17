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More than 500 crows culled since shooting operations began in March: NParks

NParks said it had conducted crow shooting operations in Bishan, Jurong, Kranji, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

SINGAPORE – More than 500 crows have been culled since shooting operations began in March, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on July 17, with more operations planned for additional districts.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, NParks said it had conducted crow shooting operations in all nine planned districts as at June.

The districts are Bishan, Jurong, Kranji, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

NParks said it will also roll out shooting operations in other districts including Bukit Panjang, Marine Parade and Tanah Merah.

Similar to the initial nine sites, these locations were selected because they have large crow populations that are averse to traps and the areas are suitable for the safe conduct of crow shooting.

NParks’ group director for wildlife management How Choon Beng said the shooters must adhere to strict shooting protocols, such as ensuring that pellets are always fired upwards, as part of enhanced safety controls for crow shooting operations.

Site conditions also vary across locations, requiring the shooters to adapt accordingly while maintaining full compliance with the safety controls, he added.

Furthermore, crows can detect and recognise danger, making them difficult to predict due to their adaptability, he said.

House crows (Corvus splendens) are an invasive species that pose a threat to native biodiversity and can attack humans, especially when they perceive people as threats to their young.

Droppings from the birds where they gather and roost also create unsanitary conditions.

The resumption of crow shooting operations in Singapore after a six-year hiatus was announced by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Feb 23.

He said at the time that the decision was made because alternative crow population control methods were inadequate amid a rise in reports of attacks.

NParks adopted three strategies to manage the crow population: managing food availability, disrupting nesting opportunities and reducing the population.

These involve methods such as removing crow nests, conducting studies to understand the birds’ ecology, reducing food sources, modifying habitats, monitoring feedback on illegal bird feeding and undertaking active enforcement.

Despite intensifying crow management efforts by NParks, the crow population has increased over the years.

Based on NParks’ population survey, the number of house crows was about 160,000 in 2024. In the 2016 population study, there were about 7,200 on mainland Singapore.

“Crow shooting is a complementary measure that will augment our existing crow management efforts, which will continue to be carried out on top of the progressive implementation of shooting operations,” said How.

Given the wide range of measures implemented, the time taken to see their effects also varies, he said.

However, they are all essential and complementary components of the toolkit, which will contribute towards a gradual and sustained reduction in crow numbers, he added.