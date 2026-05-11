Long-term planning helps countries better absorb external shocks, build climate resilience: DPM Gan

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(From right) DPM Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu at the launch of Go Green SG 2026 at Naval Base Primary School on May 11.

SINGAPORE – Countries that have planned ahead, such as by diversifying their supply sources, are better placed to absorb external shocks like disruptions in oil markets, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on May 11.

“Disruptions in global oil and gas markets have shown how quickly external shocks can affect countries, businesses and households,” he said, citing recent developments.

The impact can be felt through higher electricity and transport costs, higher operating costs for businesses and higher prices for everyday essentials.

The countries that have been diversifying their sources of supplies, strengthening their systems and organising themselves nationally “are better placed to absorb such shocks”, Mr Gan added.

In the same way, planning ahead is needed for climate action.

“Even as climate action has wavered in some countries, the impact of climate change has not slowed. The physics of climate change does not pause because global attention shifts elsewhere. This is why Singapore must stay the course,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of Go Green SG 2026, held at Naval Base Primary School, he emphasised the importance of resilience in fighting the impacts of climate change.

Go Green SG is an annual movement led by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) to rally citizens, businesses and the community to take collective action towards a more environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient Singapore.

Held from May 11 to June 28, the 2026 edition features more than 1,000 activities organised by around 500 partners, with some initiatives targeted at raising awareness about climate adaptation.

“Climate resilience takes time to build. It requires long-term planning, sustained investment and changes in habits across society,” said Mr Gan.

The Government’s first National Adaptation Plan, which is expected to be launched in 2027, will serve as a long-term living road map to prepare for climate risks – from heat and floods to water stress and sea-level rise, he added.

“The National Adaptation Plan will help us think through how our homes, workplaces, schools, infrastructure and communities can be better prepared,” he said.

He added that the Government has also designated 2026 as the Year of Climate Adaptation, with MSE announcing a suite of new initiatives to address threats ranging from unbearable heat to rising seas during the debate on its budget on March 3.

DPM Gan Kim Yong speaking at the launch of Go Green SG 2026, held at Naval Base Primary School, on May 11. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Businesses should assess their climate risks, develop business continuity plans and invest in appropriate adaptation strategies, as effects of climate change can bring serious challenges like disrupting supply chains or affecting operations, Mr Gan added.

Companies that are more resilient, resource-efficient and climate-ready will be more competitive and better placed to operate in a more volatile world, he said.

Communities and schools play an important role in climate resilience, too.

“Strong community support will help us respond better to heat, floods, haze, dengue and other climate-related risks,” Mr Gan said.

He added that schools help the young understand climate change not as an abstract concept, but as something that affects their daily lives and shapes their future.

Mr Gan also launched Naval Base Primary School’s refreshed Wellness Garden, where students manage and grow produce that is then distributed through community fridges to nearby residents .

Equipped with a new solar-powered hydroponics system, the garden at the school aims to teach students not only about food resilience, but also how solar energy can play a role in Singapore’s energy security.

Naval Base Primary School’s refreshed Wellness Garden, where students manage and grow produce that is then distributed through community fridges to nearby residents. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

In 2025, the school collaborated with fashion social enterprise Cloop and ALBA E-Waste to engage students on textile upcycling and e-waste recycling practices.

As part of Go Green SG 2026, 100,000 pre-schoolers from around 2,000 schools will receive an activity book from MSE that teaches about energy conservation, heat resilience, coastal protection and food security. Among other lessons, students will learn how they can beat the heat by staying hydrated and wearing light clothes.

To explain climate adaptation to primary and secondary school students, MSE will distribute to schools an animation video highlighting the Republic’s strategies in this area, such as flood management and coastal protection.

Also in attendance at the launch event were Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan.

As part of Go Green SG 2026, Cloop will be running textile upcycling workshops and opening the doors of its sorting facility to the public for the first time, allowing visitors to understand the realities of recycling textiles through a behind-the-scenes tour.

Other Go Green SG 2026 activities include a guided tour at Sentosa to learn about the southern island’s conservation and sustainability efforts, and learning journeys to an energy-from-waste plant on Jurong Island.

Online registration for the activities began on May 8 at www.gogreen.gov.sg