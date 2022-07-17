Local farms hit by rising costs forced to raise prices, but demand is up amid food security threats

SINGAPORE - Local farms are feeling the strain of rising operation costs and electricity prices, and many have had to raise the prices of their produce.

Despite higher prices, some farms report an increase in demand for their produce, partially due to recent brushes with food security threats.

Inflation and supply chain disruptions have been driving up the costs of fish feed, fingerlings - or juvenile fish - seeds, fertiliser and logistics.

Local fish producer Barramundi Group said it has been facing "meteoric increases" in energy, diesel and raw material costs.

"Even having hedged to lower electricity prices before the hikes, these electricity contracts will end and we will ultimately see almost a tripling of our kilowatt per hour costs," said its chief marketing officer James Kwan.

The prices of fish feed, a major cost for the group, have seen significant increases in the last few months with further increases on the horizon, he added.

Barramundi Group uses feed which comes from a Norwegian animal nutrition supplier.

Sustained cost shocks proved difficult to bear, and Barramundi Group raised the prices of its products by about 15 per cent from July 1, added Mr Kwan.

The 14-year-old aquaculture company runs two ocean farms in the southern waters of Singapore and also has farms in Australia and Brunei.

It sells products such as locally farmed Asian sea bass and ready-to-eat seafood to businesses and homes in Singapore.

Some of the reasons for the premium on fish feed are the supply chain disruption of grains due to the Russia-Ukraine war and recent adverse weather events in some parts of the world affecting crops.

For instance, the heatwaves currently sweeping across Europe have been wilting crops in the region.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine are among the most important producers of grain and other agricultural commodities. Russia is also one of the top three exporters of nitrogen and phosphorous fertilisers. The war has disrupted the supply of these commodities.

A spokesman for local vertical farm Sustenir said delays in farming material supplies and rising inflation have significantly increased the cost of doing business.