Land half the size of Marina Bay expected to be reclaimed as part of Greater Southern Waterfront

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Reclamation works are expected to be conducted at the Keppel and Tanjong Pagar terminals, after they relocate to Tuas around 2027.

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SINGAPORE - Plans to reshape Singapore’s southern coastline into a new precinct that will offer people more housing and recreational options are progressing.

Reclamation works are expected to be carried out at the Keppel and Tanjong Pagar terminals after they relocate to Tuas around 2027.

The work to reclaim around 213ha of land, around half the size of Marina Bay, for the Greater Southern Waterfront precinct will take at least 10 years to complete, the Housing Board told The Straits Times.

The proposed land reclamation was revealed in an environmental impact assessment released on HDB’s website on April 8.

In response to queries, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said the reclamation works will be carried out at the vacated terminals to form contiguous land that will enable comprehensive redevelopment of the area.

“This will provide a direct connection along the southern coastline between existing precincts such as Labrador and Harbourfront, areas currently occupied by the city terminals, and Marina Bay,” the URA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “The development of the Greater Southern Waterfront will be paced out over many years to support Singapore’s long-term land use needs and will comprise a mix of uses. More detailed plans on future developments will be shared when ready.”

The area to be reclaimed is also located near Pulau Brani and Sentosa, which will be redeveloped into a leisure and tourism destination over the next two to three decades.

The future Greater Southern Waterfront precinct was announced in 2013 . It stretches from Pasir Panjang to Marina East, and will have new residential precincts, as well as commercial, recreational and entertainment options. It is expected to take 20 to 30 years to transform the area.

The proposed land reclamation at the terminals will be located next to the Long Island mega-reclamation project involving the creation of some 800ha of new land, which serves to protect the low-lying East Coast area from rising sea levels.

In end- March , URA said it is planning to start preparatory works for Long Island, including removing seabed obstructions and moving materials into the waters. These works are not expected to impact land-based activities , and the authorities will share the affected locations in the coming months.

Singapore’s southern coastline will eventually comprise the Greater Southern Waterfront, Marina Bay, Kallang Basin and the future Long Island project.

The authorities did not say when the reclamation works at the terminals will begin.

But HDB told ST that the works will take place progressively as the port phases out and other works related to the environmental study are completed. These include developing measures to limit the impact on the environment and taking into account points from stakeholders for the project’s planning and design.

It was earlier reported that the Keppel and Tanjong Pagar terminals are expected to relocate to Tuas Port by 2027.

According to the environmental impact study by consultancy DHI Water & Environment , the reclamation area will be divided into two phases.

The smaller phase one has land extending from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre into the sea with a pointed, triangular tip. URA said the triangular-shaped profile relates to an “ongoing study for a future waterfront development”, and more details will be shared when ready.

In May 2024, ST reported that there are plans for Singapore’s two cruise terminals to be consolidated in the coming years, with the cruise centre in HarbourFront set to move so that a continuous promenade can be established as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

The second phase stretches from near the Marina Coastal Expressway to Keppel Terminal .

When asked about the need to reclaim more land for the Greater Southern Waterfront, URA said: “Land reclamation is one of several strategies to create additional space to support Singapore’s evolving and competing land use needs. Such projects are undertaken with careful consideration.”

Its spokesperson added that comprehensive studies are conducted to assess feasibility and trade-offs, alongside measures to mitigate potential impact on the environment and stakeholders, before a decision is taken and works are carried out .

The proposed reclamation will also support coastal protection efforts, as reclaiming land will enable a new seawall to be constructed at a height that strengthens the area’s defences against rising sea levels, high tides and storm surges, added URA.

The land will also be raised to a higher level during the reclamation works.

These shields will form a continuous line of defence against rising sea-levels with other structures that would likely be part of the new precinct’s coastal defences.

Coastal protection measures proposed for the Greater Southern Waterfront in 2025 include coastal barriers – or arm-like gates – to be installed on both ends of Sentosa to shield the main coastline from storm surges.

On the environmental impact of the reclamation works, the over 600-page report noted that coral habitats and filter feeders on the existing concrete piles within the site will be permanently removed.

Increased sediments could also affect corals and seagrass at the Sentosa shoreline and in Marina South.

For example, an area near the Marina Bay Cruise Centre has colonies of hard corals, and the coastal walls along parts of Tanjong Pagar Terminal have large gorgonian sea fans, the report noted .

Construction activities such as dredging can produce underwater noise, which may impact elusive marine mammals.

The study suggested measures to limit impacts on marine biodiversity, which include regularly monitoring the corals at Sentosa and installing silt screens at the construction area to contain sediments and prevent them from spreading.

HDB told ST that coral transplantation will be carried out to relocate the corals within the affected area before development works, and this will be done in consultation with the National Parks Board (NParks).

Other reef-dependent marine animals deemed to be of conservation value will also be relocated, added the agency.

ST had earlier reported that NParks was drawing up an advisory for coastal developers to reduce underwater noise to avoid harming creatures such as the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin and the dugong that frequent Singapore’s coastal waters. Asked whether such an advisory would be issued before the upcoming works, NParks said it would be doing so.

HDB said that with suitable mitigation and management measures in place, the proposed reclamation “does not pose any significant negative or unacceptable impacts”. These measures will be implemented throughout the reclamation works to ensure that environmental impact is mitigated, the agency added.

Land reclamation will bury marine habitats and reefs peppered along the sea-facing structures and seawalls at the terminals. Sediment plumes from dredging and infilling could also affect habitats nearby, like the reefs of northern Sentosa, said marine experts.

Dr Jani Tanzil, facility director of the St John’s Island National Marine Laboratory, said reclamation poses a risk to nearby habitats such as the reefs around Sentosa as well as the marine life-rich Southern Islands.

She noted that the Sisters’ Islands Marine Park and the future second marine park expected to cover parts of Kusu and Lazarus islands are located just 4km to 5km from the reclamation.

“This is not a great distance (and) there is a good chance that finer sediments and other pollutants could be transported to and negatively impact these important key conservation areas,” added Dr Tanzil.

Dr Tanzil noted that the report did not consider how sediments in the water will block sunlight for corals, as a small reduction in light can greatly impact their survival and growth.

“It is important to remember that in addition to the amount of sediments in the water, the more direct impact here is light reduction,” she said.

Ms Rachael Goh, co-lead of land use planning at environmental group LepakInSG, cautioned that the survival and success rate for transplantation may not be high, depending on various factors.

“What is more important is allowing corals to come back after the reclamation is over. The sea wall or sloped rock revetment could make suitable new habitats for corals to return,” she added. Ms Goh is hoping that the eventual environmental management and monitoring programme for this project will be made public.

Mr Isaac Ong, a member of the Singapore Youth Voices for Biodiversity, urged the authorities to consider the cumulative effects of future developments on the south-eastern coast, including the construction of Long Island and the coastal barriers near Sentosa.

Mr Ong said: “Singapore’s reefs have also experienced stress from sedimentation from decades of past coastal development, which already limited the depth ranges at which corals can grow. This is an added pressure.”

The proposed coastal barriers have the potential to alter tidal flows and the movement of coral larvae. Reduced channel speeds at times could also increase the risk of harmful algal blooms and degrade water quality over time, he added.

Members of the public can give feedback on the environmental study through HDB’s website until May 5.