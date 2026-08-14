Keep on swimming: 42 critically-endangered hawksbill turtles released off Sisters’ Islands

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A total of 42 hawksbill turtle hatchlings were released off Sisters’ Islands Marine Park on Aug 13 and 14.

SINGAPORE – A hawksbill turtle in June laid 97 eggs perilously close to the waterline on Big Sister’s Island, leaving its nest vulnerable to being drowned by high tides.

But with a little help from the National Parks Board (NParks), 42 tenacious hatchlings made it out of their shells, and stroked their way into the waters off Sisters’ Islands on Aug 13 and 14.

To protect the unhatched turtles, the eggs were retrieved by NParks at about six weeks’ old and moved to the turtle hatchery on Small Sister’s Island. Established in 2018, the hatchery provides a conducive environment for turtle hatchlings to incubate, hatch safely and make it out to sea.

The eggs were not relocated earlier to avoid stressing the creatures , and to give them more time to develop.

This was the third nest to hatch at Sisters’ Island Marine Park in 2026. As at Aug 14, 294 turtle hatchlings have emerged from the hatchery, said NParks.

There have also been 59 sightings of live sea turtles, and 25 nests recorded for the 2026 nesting season.

Hawksbill turtles, named for their powerful beak-like mouth, typically visit Singapore’s shores between May and October to lay their eggs. The hawksbill is one of two species of marine turtles that can be found in Singapore waters, the other is the green turtle.

The hatch rate of about 43 per cent for the latest nest is unusual, said Collin Tong, deputy director of the coastal and marine branch of NParks’ National Biodiversity Centre.

The previous nest that hatched last week had a hatch rate of almost 88 per cent, and the average hatch rate is about 70 per cent, he noted.

“Based on the various signs, we can see that possibly this is an inexperienced mother because she laid (the eggs) very low, and the low egg count is likely that she’s a young mother,” he said. A female turtle usually lays about 100 to 150 eggs at a time, he added.

After emerging from the nest, the hatchlings were measured – to log their weight and their number of scutes (scales) for instance, to determine their health status and for research purposes.

They were then released.

Emerging from the nest is just the start of a hatchling’s test of endurance. Many are eaten by predators like shorebirds and disoriented by artificial light sources, or risk accidental entanglement with rubbish and illegal poachers in the open sea.

The release of the Hawksbill Turtle hatchlings off Sister’s Islands Marine Park on Aug 14. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Hawksbill turtles take roughly two decades to mature, and females return to nest on beaches near where they hatched.

One female turtle, affectionately called Dorothy by NParks staff , has been returning to Singapore’s shores time and again at the peak of 2026 sea turtle nesting season, attempting to nest.

After two failed tries to lay her eggs at East Coast Park on June 22 and July 10, NParks’ group director for the National Biodiversity Centre Karenne Tun told The Straits Times that there have been two more reported sightings of her attempts on July 15 and Aug 7.

These failures were likely because of an injured hind flipper, hindering her ability to nest.

Separately, NParks on Aug 4 relocated a new clutch of 92 hawksbill turtle eggs from East Coast Park to the hatchery, where they will have a higher chance of survival away from human activity, light pollution and predators.

After emerging from the nest, the hatchlings were then measured – such as their weight and their number of scutes – to determine their health status and for research purposes. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

On helping to increase the chances of hawksbill turtles surviving, Tong said: “I definitely feel very happy.. It’s like being a proud father.. Hopefully I will get to see them in 30 years’ time when they return.”

While collaborative work to help Singapore’s sea turtles has been ongoing for nearly two decades, NParks initiated a programme in 2016 to conserve the two native turtle species, both of which are at high risk of extinction.

The other species, the green turtle, has been spotted in local waters but has not been recorded nesting here, unlike in neighbouring Malaysia.

As part of the programme, NParks conducts biodiversity beach patrols during nesting season at dawn between 5am and 7am to look for nesting turtles, laid nests and hatchlings.

Tun advises members of the public who encounter a nesting turtle on the beach to keep their distance from the turtle and the eggs.

This is because touching a turtle can scare or provoke it, and handling the eggs may result in damage or introduction of bacteria into the nest.

NParks also on Aug 4 relocated a new clutch of 92 hawksbill turtle eggs from East Coast Park to the hatchery, where they will have a higher chance of survival away from human activity, light pollution and predators. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Instead, members of the public can contact the NParks helpline on 1800-471-7300 to report their sighting.

Tun said: “They should talk softly and stay out of sight, and not shine lights at the turtle or use flash photography.

“Light and noise may scare the turtle and cause it to leave without laying any eggs.”

The public should also keep clear of tracks left by the turtles, as researchers use the tracks to identify the species of turtle and to locate nests.

Those who are interested in participating in NParks’ efforts to monitor sea turtle populations in Singapore can join NParks’ Biodiversity Beach Patrol through its website.