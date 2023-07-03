Innovation Day Singapore 2023: Rallying companies together to achieve the city-state’s net-zero ambitions

As the world races towards meeting urgent decarbonisation and net-zero goals, governments and businesses worldwide are creating alliances to drive new synergies to prevent the climate emergency.

There have been increasing calls for businesses to get involved in the fight to achieve net-zero emissions. For instance, a recent report by Schneider Electric showed that 99 per cent of business leaders believe decarbonisation goals and targets should be linked to C-suite remuneration.

Mr Eugene Seah, global board member and chief operating officer at Meinhardt Singapore and one of this year’s Innovation Day guest speakers, says: “The role of governments in setting targets and providing support is critical, but even more crucial is the unity of businesses and their ability to come together to address climate change and net-zero aims.”

“When companies rally behind common objectives, this fosters a cohesive ecosystem where necessary business and supply chain processes naturally align,” adds Mr Seah.

Schneider Electric is one of the companies that has been championing sustainability for over a decade. The organisation commemorates 50 years in Singapore in 2023 and remains deeply committed to doing its part in advancing the country towards its aim of attaining net zero by 2050.

As a leading global digital partner for sustainability and efficiency, Schneider Electric has established numerous local initiatives in collaboration with other industry leaders to ensure greater equity as businesses embark on their decarbonisation pathways.

This includes the SME Kickstarter Decarbonisation Programme, which was conceived in tandem with Enterprise Singapore. By providing training and mentorship, it endeavours to help SMEs – which often lack the required skills and resources – to build the capabilities they need to decarbonise.

“We are encouraged that among businesses here in Singapore, there is growing momentum to pursue decarbonisation efforts,” said Mr Yoon Young Kim, cluster president of Singapore and Brunei at Schneider Electric. “To propel the green movement forward, it is essential that all stakeholders in the value chain work closely together to decarbonise operations by drawing on their respective strengths and resources.”

Bringing together industry players

Schneider Electric’s upcoming Innovation Day Singapore 2023 celebrates the value of strategic partnerships in meeting sustainability and decarbonisation goals in the city-state. The event will welcome Mr Lim Tuang Liang, government chief sustainability officer, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, as the guest of honour.

“Advancing Singapore Towards Net Zero” is the theme of this year’s Innovation Day, aligning with the organisation’s goal of journeying with the city-state to achieve a greener, more efficient and environmentally responsible future for the country.

This premier annual stakeholder event also doubles as the organisation’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and will be held at Marina Bay Sands on July 6, 2023.