Hougang, Choa Chu Kang, Paya Lebar had highest rainfall on Friday: NEA

SINGAPORE - The highest total rainfall for the day, recorded as at 1pm on Friday (Aug 20) was 112.1mm in Hougang. This was followed by 111mm in Choa Chu Kang and 107.8mm in Paya Lebar.

Rainfall in Pasir Ris stood at 105.2mm, and Ang Mo Kio at 103.6mm, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Facebook.

It said widespread moderate to heavy rain fell over the island from 5am on Friday morning.

The highest rainfall intensity over 60 minutes was 95.8mm, recorded in Choa Chu Kang. The highest ever recorded 60-minute rainfall intensity in Singapore was 147.0mm on Nov 2, 1995.

Temperatures also dipped this morning, with the lowest temperature of 21.9 deg C recorded in Changi, Pulau Ubin and Woodlands.

This came as national water agency PUB said water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent in some parts of the country.

The rain caused a flood at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12, where 13 vehicles were stuck in the water.



NEA said the areas that saw the most rain were the central, northern and eastern parts of Singapore.

The thundery showers were caused by prevailing winds blowing from the south and west north-west, converging over Singapore.

"For the rest of today (Aug 20), it is expected to be cloudy, with light to moderate rain clearing in the afternoon," it said.

Thundery showers have been forecast for the next few days, and will occur mainly between the morning and early afternoon.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday that more thundery showers are expected in the rest of August due to prevailing south-west monsoon conditions.