Hobbyist moon photographer awestruck by largest and brightest full moon he has seen

SINGAPORE - Every month for slightly more than a year now, Mr Kuick Chik Hong would place his telescope on a chair along the corridor of his 12th-floor Yishun Housing Board flat to take a picture of the full moon.

It was a habit inspired by the youngest of his three sons, who is interested in the solar system, and for whom he had bought the telescope.

He would place his mobile phone near the lens of his telescope to take the shots.

The 45-year-old medical lab scientist was awestruck when he tried to take a photograph of the moon on Friday evening - it was the biggest and brightest that he has ever seen.

"I've never taken such a clear picture of the moon and its surface. I was quite surprised to see it so bright and clear," said Mr Kuick, who stays in a five-room flat with his family of five on the top floor of Block 661 Yishun Avenue 4. He has two other sons, aged 12 and 14.

Mr Kuick was one of many readers who sent in their pictures of Thursday's (Aug 11) supermoon and Friday's full moon to The Straits Times.

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to the earth. This makes the moon look brighter and larger than the usual full moon.

Thursday's supermoon was the final one of the year, and is called the Sturgeon Moon.