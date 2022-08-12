Full moon on Friday night will be nearly as bright as Thursday's supermoon

SINGAPORE - Friday night's (Aug 12) full moon will be almost as bright as the supermoon - the last of the year - that appeared in Singapore skies on Thursday.

The moon will rise on Friday at about 7.40pm and set at about 8am the next day, said Science Centre Singapore.

Known in Native American culture as the Sturgeon Moon, a supermoon looks brighter and a tad larger than the usual full moon.

Stargazers may also be able to spot Saturn close to the moon if they look up at the night sky on Friday.

Straits Times readers can submit their photos of Thursday's supermoon or the full moon on Friday for a chance to have them featured on ST's website and social media platforms. Photos can be sent to stnewsdesk@sph.com.sg.