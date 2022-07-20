Heavy rain in S'pore on Wednesday morning brings reprieve from warm, dry weather

Pedestrians walking in the rain in Toa Payoh on July 20, 2022. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
People sheltering under umbrellas amid a downpour in Toa Payoh on July 20, 2022. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
22 min ago

SINGAPORE - Many Singaporeans woke up to heavy showers on Wednesday morning (July 20), with rain clouds blanketing the island at 7.30am.

The rain brought relief from days of dry weather, which resulted in warmer weather here.

The weatherman had said last Friday (July 15) that the first few days of the second half of July is expected to be warm and fair; due to stable atmospheric conditions that inhibit the formation of rainclouds.

But rain is expected during the rest of the month as the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the Equator, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

"This is expected to bring more rainfall over the equatorial South-east Asia region," MSS said in its fortnightly weather outlook.

On most days, short showers, accompanied occasionally by thunder, are expected in the late mornings and afternoons.

The showers could be heavy on some days, due to the convergence of winds over Singapore and the vicinity, MSS added.

Daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C for most days, with the wet weather bringing lower daily temperatures of between 23 deg C and 32 deg C on a few days.

Night-time minimum temperatures are expected to hover at about 28 deg C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas.

Singaporeans are advised to keep their umbrellas close for the rest of the month.

More On This Topic
Thundery showers expected in second half of July, says Met Service
How to keep your cool in the heat and avoid dehydration

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top