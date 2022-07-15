Thundery showers expected in second half of July, says Met Service

SINGAPORE - Take your brollies with you when heading out in the next two weeks because more thundery showers are expected, says the weatherman.

However, it is expected to be warm on the first few days of the second half of July, due to the presence of dry air over Singapore and the surrounding region, the Meteorological Service said in a statement on Friday (July 15).

Most days in the next two weeks, short-duration showers accompanied occasionally by thunder are expected over some parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.

The showers could be heavy, due to the convergence of winds over Singapore and the vicinity, the statement added.

On most days, the daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

The wet weather may bring lower daily temperatures of between 23 deg C and 32 deg C on a few days.

Night-time minimum temperatures are expected to hover at about 28 deg C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas.