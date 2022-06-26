Food production costs could go up by 80% in move towards sustainability: Study

SINGAPORE - While reducing carbon emissions will help manage the extreme weather conditions that have led to food price spikes in South-east Asia, this transition to a lower carbon future could come with its own costs, one think tank said.

Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics estimated that the cost of producing food could go up by as much as 80 per cent in countries such as Indonesia by 2050, as governments implement measures aimed at achieving net zero.

This is if regional authorities do not also introduce initiatives to mitigate the impact to the food supply chain, said Oxford Economics Asian macro consulting head Tom Rogers, speaking during a webinar on Thursday (June 23).

The webinar, hosted by Oxford Economics, discussed findings from a study into the impact of climate change on food prices.

The study, commissioned by industry body Food Industry Asia and conducted by Oxford Economics, found that heatwaves in Thailand in December 2014 and in Vietnam in February 2019 contributed to food prices going up by about 6 per cent during those months.

"Those types of extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, and they will become more frequent in the years to come," said Mr Rogers, who is based in Singapore.

Such extreme weather will be less frequent should the region meet the International Energy Agency's goal of achieving net zero emissions by the middle of the century, he added.

However, governments should protect consumers from the added costs of moving towards sustainable methods.

Oxford Economics suggests that authorities provide support to farmers adopting technologies that improve resilience to extreme weather as well as encourage the uptake of farm insurance, which would allow farmers to restart production more quickly after events such as floods or heatwaves.

The think tank recommends that they support farmers in adopting measures such as solar panels and the conversion of food waste to energy, which would make them less reliant on electricity from the grid.

Protecting consumers from absorbing the costs associated with the move towards greater sustainability is especially important for poorer households, which spend a greater proportion of their income on food.

"We think there's a lot that governments can do about it, we think there are plenty of policy options," he said.

"There's a need to start the discussion about how best to go about both mitigating short term impacts of food price volatility, and also tackling that cost of transition."

Mr Rogers noted the study was published in February, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which impacted energy and food prices across the world.