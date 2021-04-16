More rain for the second half of April, though temperatures likely to remain high

SINGAPORE - There will be more rain over the next two weeks, with thundery showers and gusty winds forecast for the earlier part of the fortnight.

The storms are expected to land before dawn and later in the morning and are due in part to a large-scale convergence of winds that are predicted to develop over the region in the next week.

Lighter winds will kick in during the latter part of the fortnight but there will also be moderate to heavy thunderstorms with frequent lightning strikes in the afternoon.

These will fall over most parts of the island, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (April 16).

"Overall, the rainfall in April is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island," it added, noting that daily maximum temperature on most days are expected to be around 33 deg C with minimum temperature reaching a low of around 22 deg C on rainy days.

The first two weeks of April saw thundery showers in the afternoon on most days over parts of the island due to heating from the sun, although overall temperature was still high.

There were 12 days in this period when the daily maximum temperature exceeded 34 deg C with the highest coming on April 2, when 36.3 deg C was recorded in Ang Mo Kio.