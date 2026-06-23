Fewer rat burrows uncovered in first quarter of 2026, as the authorities continue cleanliness blitz

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SINGAPORE — The number of rat burrows detected in Singapore fell in the first quarter of 2026, as the authorities continued enforcement efforts.

There were about 2,900 rat burrows recorded during its two-month surveillance cycle in early 2026, down from about 4,900 in 2025, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

They were mainly detected in public housing estates, but also at grass verges along roadsides and in industrial estates, the agency added.

A major part of tackling rats involves removing their food source.

NEA and the Singapore Food Agency took enforcement action about 260 times against premise owners for rat-related lapses between January and March. Of the 260, about 150 were for poor refuse management.

The agency gave examples of good rat management practices by premise owners that made a difference.

For example, AMK Hub has not experienced sustained rat activity since end-2023 after implementing measures such as training staff to spot early signs of rat activity, isolating food and beverage units to limit rat movement, and having clear protocols in place to contain them quickly.

Refuse management lapses in two areas have also decreased through ground effort and partnerships, NEA pointed out.

For example, such lapses at Chai Chee Road fell from 23 in November 2025 to 10 in end-February, following engagements with trade premises on proper refuse management, collaboration with town councils to reduce visible waste and the deployment of surveillance cameras, said NEA.

They have also fallen by 52 per cent at Serangoon Avenue 2 and 3 after advisories were issued to trade premises to install additional bins and remove bulky items stored outside their shops, which can potentially shelter rats.

Enforcement action was taken 12 times, including two instances under the Control of Vectors and Pesticides Act 1998 that led to a $6,000 fine, said NEA.

Giving its quarterly report card, NEA said on June 23 that in the first three months of the year, it issued about 3,000 fines for ground littering offences islandwide.

It also conducted 66 enforcement blitzes at cleanliness hot spots, where it deployed patrols, standees and surveillance cameras, as well as carried out ground engagements to deter littering.

About 3,000 fines for ground littering offences were issued in the first three months of the year, said the National Environment Agency. PHOTO: NEA

In addition, over 150 Corrective Work Orders were issued over this timeframe. A repeat offender, 43-year-old Singaporean Tang Bo Xiang, was convicted on May 15 for throwing a cigarette butt in a public place. He was fined $2,500 and ordered to perform 12 hours of corrective work. This was his 13th conviction for littering since 2000.

More than 150 Corrective Work Orders were issued between January and March. Offenders are required to perform corrective work at cleanliness hot spots. PHOTO: NEA

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, those found guilty of littering face fines of up to $2,000 for their first conviction, $4,000 for their second, and $10,000 for third and subsequent convictions.

They could also be made to undergo a corrective work order, which involves cleaning public areas for up to 12 hours.

NEA said it will continue a multi-pronged approach combining enforcement, innovative solutions and stakeholder engagement to maintain high standards of public cleanliness.

“Everyone plays a part to keep Singapore clean,” it said.