Current global events divert attention from climate issues, but time to bring focus back: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE - The war in Ukraine, and the volatile energy prices that it has brought in its wake, have diverted the attention of governments away from combating climate change, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Some countries that were trying to wean themselves away from fossil fuels have faced setbacks. But Singapore, which sees climate impacts such as rising sea levels as existential threats, is determined not to let its efforts flag, said Ms Fu.

The war in Ukraine had broken out just as countries were emerging from the shadow of the pandemic, she noted. She told The Straits Times: "Governments have also had a really a tough time fighting Covid-19, and been spending enormous amounts of financial resources on public health."

"But it is important for all of us to bring back the awareness to climate change," she said in an interview last month.

Globally, the volatility of energy prices caused by the Russian invasion has resulted in some countries backtracking on plans to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Germany, for example, has delayed shutting down its coal plants amid Russian gas supply threats despite an earlier pledge to bring its emissions down to net zero by 2045.

During a visit to the United States, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a dialogue at the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations think-tank on March 30 that Singapore has to work on adapting to climate change, as global efforts to reduce the amount of planet-warming emissions are "inadequate".

Singapore has moved to deal with the threat of climate change despite the pandemic.

It plans to cut emissions by increasing the use of electric vehicles under its Green Plan 2030.

"Instead of petrol kiosks, we will need many more charging points all over the island," said Ms Fu.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has also announced plans to reduce the carbon footprint of the power sector by importing about 30 per cent of its electricity from low-carbon sources by 2035.

"The Government has made very bold steps, like announcing plans to import more renewable energy into Singapore," Ms Fu added.

PM Lee and Ms Fu's remarks come as the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is expected to release a new report on Monday detailing how slashing carbon dioxide emissions is no longer enough.

The planet-warming gas will also need to be sucked out of the atmosphere via the use of new technologies or through reforestation, reported Agence France-Presse.

The upcoming report, which assesses the various methods that countries can take to cut their emissions and remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, follows the IPCC's February report that highlighted how the extent and magnitude of climate change impacts are larger than previously estimated.