Oil blasts through US$110 a barrel as few alternatives seen to Russia supply

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Oil surged relentlessly beyond US$110 a barrel on Wednesday (March 2), extending its rally since Russia invaded Ukraine seven days ago, on expectations that the market will remain short of supply for months to come following sanctions on Moscow and a flood of divestment from Russian oil assets by major companies.

The market rallied into the close of trading on heavy volume, with global benchmark Brent crude ending the day at its highest close since June 2014, while US crude's settlement was its highest since May 2011.

The oil rally has been dramatic, with Brent gaining more than 15 per cent this week alone as the West responded to Moscow's invasion with numerous sanctions, which have targeted financial transactions and banks, designed to hammer Russia's economy.

While the energy sector was not specifically targeted, the sanctions have hampered exporting capabilities from Russia, whose oil exports account for about 8 per cent of global supply, or four million to five million barrels per day, more than any nation other than Saudi Arabia.

"It increasingly looks like the market is pricing in a supply disruption to at least part of the nearly four million barrels per day of oil that is sold into the US and EU," said Mr Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Brent crude futures peaked at US$113.94 a barrel during the session, before settling at US$112.93, up US$7.96, or 7.6 per cent.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a high of US$112.51 a barrel, and closed at US$7.19, or 7 per cent, higher at US$110.60.

"Demand destruction - through still higher prices - is now likely the only sufficient rebalancing mechanism," said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.

Relief in the form of more supply is unlikely in the near term. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies - which include Russia - stuck to their long-term plan to boost output by just 400,000 barrels per day at a brief meeting on Wednesday.

Even as the producer group, known as Opec+, has increased output for the last several months, member states are routinely falling short of their targets, widening a gap that can only be filled by dipping into stockpiles.

Current worldwide demand has roughly reached pre-pandemic levels, and there is inadequate supply, causing large countries to dip into their stockpiles to make up for the shortfall.

Refiners and other buyers of oil are scrambling. Prominent grades of crude oil traded worldwide, such as those in the North Sea and the Middle East, are at record premiums above Brent.

At the same time, the key Russian Urals grade is being discounted at US$18 lower than the benchmark - and prospective sellers are still finding little interest in Russian oil. On Wednesday, Russia's Surgutneftegaz was unable to sell 880,000 tonnes of Urals oil from Russian ports, following cancellations of other proposed sales.

Adding fuel to the fire, the White House on Wednesday said it was "very open" to the possibility of targeting Russian oil-and-gas with sanctions. That could drive prices even higher, analysts said, until consumers start to baulk at the rising costs.