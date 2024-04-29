Crickets for protein and CO2 for jet fuel: How these innovators are tapping unlikely sources for sustainable solutions

The effects of the world's changing climates are increasingly apparent. In Singapore, May and October 2023 were our country’s record hottest months, with the wet bulb hitting the highest 37 deg C on May 13, tying with the highest recorded temperature in April 1983. By the end of this century, Singaporeans may have to endure 35 deg C days all-year round, according to the Centre for Climate Research. There is a pressing need to mitigate and adapt to these conditions.

Climate change is also pushing governments worldwide to build food resilience. With disruptions to the weather and global supply chains, countries need to ensure reliable and affordable access to food supply.

To improve the liveability of urban environments, Temasek Foundation launched The Liveability Challenge (TLC) to help start-ups take their solutions from the lab to the market. This year’s winners, GAFT and CricketOne, showcase promising solutions to address climate change and food resilience in Singapore, and beyond.