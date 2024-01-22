2023 was Singapore’s 4th hottest year on record

SINGAPORE – 2023 was Singapore’s joint fourth-warmest year since records started in 1929, with sweltering temperatures logged in May and October breaking records for those months.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Jan 22 that 2023 also ranked the seventh-wettest here in more than 40 years, with annual rainfall being 13.1 per cent above the long-term average, or the average over 30 years.

Meanwhile, the annual average temperature in 2023 at the Changi climate station was 28.2 deg C, tying with 1997 and 2015. This fell behind the warmest years of 2019 and 2016 at 28.4 deg C, followed by 1998 at 28.3 deg C.

At the climate station, the last nine months of the year clocked above-average temperatures, said the weatherman.

Nearly 20 temperature-related records in Singapore were matched or broken. This included the highest daily temperature of 37 deg C recorded on May 13, 2023, in Ang Mo Kio, which tied with that recorded in Tengah in 1983.

With a mean temperature of 29.5 deg C, May 2023 matched March 1998 for the warmest month on record.

October 2023 was also exceptionally warm, with the month’s average temperature at 29 deg C, topping the previous record for October in 2002 by 0.3 deg C. Its record also exceeded the long-term average for October by a “wide margin” of 1.1 deg C, said MSS.

Climate conditions in 2023 induced 37 days of high heat stress, which puts people at greater risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Such weather was felt on up to eight days each year between 2018 and 2022.

Despite the higher temperatures, the island also experienced cooler-than-normal temperatures in the first three months of 2023, with March that year being the coolest March in the last decade.

The extremities in temperature here were influenced by weakening La Nina conditions, which typically brings wetter and colder conditions to South-east Asia, in early 2023, said the weatherman.

The average rainfall for February 2023 was more than twice of the average rainfall for that month between 1991 and 2020.

The daily total rainfall of 225.5 mm recorded at Kallang on Feb 28, 2023, broke the previous record of 159.3 mm for the wettest February day by a wide margin.

The wet weather was followed by El Nino conditions, which usually results in drier and hotter conditions in the region, during the second half of that year, MSS said.