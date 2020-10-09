Coronavirus: Bookings for weekends and public holidays at Sentosa beaches will be accepted from Saturday

SINGAPORE - Those looking to head to the beaches at Sentosa at the weekends and public holidays can start making reservations from Saturday (Oct 10).

This applies to people who want to visit the Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches from next weekend (Oct 17).

Beachgoers must book slots if they plan to visit during weekends and public holidays.

In an update on Friday, the corporation outlined safety measures which visitors must follow to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection.

These include entering only the selected beach zone they are allocated to during their reserved time slot, wearing the wristbands issued and staying within safety rings which have been allocated to them.

Beachgoers must observe the rule of five while at the beach and make sure each group maintains a minimum distance of 1m from other groups.

To book their visits, members of the public can click here.

They can choose from two time slots - in the morning (8am to 1pm) or afternoon (2pm to 7pm).

Related Story Crowds head to Sentosa beaches, ahead of online booking requirement for visitors

Related Story Coronavirus: Many beachgoers abide by mask and safe distancing rules

They can reserve slots for up to five people in each booking and will receive an e-mail confirming their selected beach zone and time slot.

On the day of the visit, guests should present their confirmation e-mail for verification at the beach entry kiosk at their selected zone.