Canninghill Piers to be tallest building along Singapore River, slated for completion in 2025

SINGAPORE - The Singapore River skyline will soon feature a new addition in the form of Canninghill Piers, the residential part of a mixed-use project to be built on the site of the former Liang Court shopping mall.

The building - a joint development between Capitaland and City Developments Limited (CDL) - will include the Moxy Hotel, Somerset service apartments and retail space on the first two storeys. It is due for completion in 2025.

The Canninghill Piers residence will feature 696 apartments across two blocks linked by a skybridge at the 24th floor.

Prices for one-room units will start at $1.16 million with four-bedders costing $5.22 million while five roomers will set you back $8.1 million.

The taller of the two blocks will have 48 storeys and measure 180m in height - making it the tallest building along the river - and be topped off by a super penthouse with an indicative price of $50 million.

Singapore's tallest building is Guoco Tower at Tanjong Pagar, which measures 284m.

Almost two thirds - or 531 - of the total units will be one- or two-bedroom apartments so the development offers a significant opportunity for investment, according to Ms Lee Mei Ling, executive vice president and head of property development at CDL.

"Singapore remains an attractive destination for international travellers and with the opening of more Vaccinated Travel Lanes, we foresee that there will be demand for overseas investors," said Ms Lee.

"While there is obviously a demand for larger homes, the work-from-home arrangements have also created demand for smaller units from young professionals who live at home and are thinking of moving out."

The project was designed by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group and led by Singaporean-American architect Brian Yang.



Mr Brian Yang is the lead architect of CanningHill Piers. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Mr Yang said the site was a remarkable one in terms of its geography and history.

"Liang Court was a part of my childhood growing up in Singapore but with the structure, what happened was that it segregated the Singapore River and Fort Canning hill, historically the seat of government during British colonial rule," noted Mr Yang.

"One of the challenges we set out for the design team was to make a building that was more open and could connect the river to the hill and with this design we hope that the public will feel like they are welcomed in as well."

The Canninghill Piers showroom at Merchant Loop in Merchant Road will open to the public on Friday (Nov 5) with bookings starting on Nov 20.