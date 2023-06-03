Brighter future in their hands: Students discover solar energy as alternative power source to safeguard the planet

Raising climate-conscious citizens

This workshop in building a solar-powered model house was part of Keppel Electric’s ongoing environmental outreach efforts in Singapore’s schools. It built on the success of its roving environmental exhibition Powering a Brighter Future, which reached about 20,000 students in 2022. Powering a Brighter Future was launched by Keppel Electric and managed by Terra SG, a regional sustainability social enterprise.

This year, Keppel Electric has an ambitious goal: to bring Phase 2 of the exhibition to another 100,000 students by the end of 2023. The exhibition featured new infographics and interactive elements, including the solar-powered house-making workshop.

Ms Janice Bong, Managing Director, Power and Renewables, Infrastructure Division of Keppel says, “With the growing focus on sustainability and climate action, we are heartened by the students’ participation in the Powering a Brighter Future programme. Keppel will continue to support Singapore’s sustainability efforts to inspire the next generation to be stewards for climate action.”

The exhibition has been well-received by students and educators alike. Ms Kathleen Ang, a teacher specialising in Character and Citizenship Education at CHIJ St Joseph’s Convent, commended the exhibition for its interactive elements.

“Being truly sustainable would require us to meet the needs of the current generation without compromising those of the future. When we teach our students about sustainability, it will require them to give up on their short-term comforts.

“This is a challenging message to bring across to them,” she says. “The Powering a Brighter Future exhibition allowed students to see in real time how solar energy is generated and how their daily actions may not be as green as they thought.”

For Secondary 3 student M M Kannya, the model house workshop was her favourite part of the exhibition. “It really amazed me how the solar panel could create that much energy to power my phone.” The 15-year-old adds, “What I can do as a student to help the environment is to advocate the switch to reusables among my peers.”

Learning how to conserve energy

In Singapore, electricity is mainly generated by combusting natural gas, the least carbon-emitting fossil fuel.

Solar power produced by photovoltaic panels is growing as a supplementary power source. Future alternatives include tapping into regional power grids and exploring natural gas and low carbon alternatives. The exhibition explains that these are Singapore’s Four Power Switches.

Given the current carbon footprint of energy use, the best way to reduce carbon emissions causing climate change is to reduce energy consumption. To remind themselves and their families to save energy, students brought home a piece of the exhibition with them – a folder printed with energy-saving tips.

For example, “we should turn off the air-conditioning and use fans instead to save energy, and turn off power sockets when they are not in use,” says Clarissa Lew, from CHIJ St Joseph’s Convent.