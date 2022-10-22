Practical ways to cut their carbon footprint: How the young are learning to play an active role in climate action

Two young pupils stood in front of an exhibition board, eyes darting between cards showing different pictures – among them a bus, a dishwasher and fresh strawberries. After some consideration, they rearranged the cards from top to bottom, and were asked if that was their final answer.

They nodded hesitantly. The cards were flipped, showing the carbon footprint of using public transport, doing the dishes using a dishwasher, and freezing strawberries. Kee Sofie and Patel Kashvi Dhavalkumar groaned in unison at their wrong answers – they were supposed to rank each activity in order of its contribution to global warming, measured by carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

The girls did not expect the strawberry-freezing process to result in such a high carbon emission. Nonetheless, it was a fun game. Sofie, a Primary 5 pupil, said, “I like everything about this exhibition, especially the interactive games that taught me more about my carbon footprint.”

Empowering students to do more for the Earth

These pupils were participating in an activity called “Game of CO2” which was part of an exhibition on climate change and sustainability launched in September this year. Funded by Keppel Electric and organised by TerraSG, a regional sustainability social enterprise headquartered in Singapore, “Powering a Brighter Future” is a programme that aims to educate primary and secondary school students on how different energy sources contribute to global warming.

Through the exhibition, the pupils learnt about renewable energy sources, energy-saving tips, and causes of climate change. Ms Tay Anling, a teacher at Xingnan Primary School, was impressed. “What I liked about this exhibition was how effective it was, because the students can learn information at their own pace and relate to their own actions at home and in school. They were engaged in how they can do their part to reduce their carbon footprint.”

The pupils are already familiar with green initiatives. Xingnan Primary School runs a fortnightly shoe recycling project and “trash for treasure” general recycling programme. However, the exhibition has encouraged pupils to reflect more deeply on their contribution to climate change. Kashvi, a Primary 4 pupil, said, “If we do not protect the environment, climate change will harm animals and people.”

Starting sustainability education early

