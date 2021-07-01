Thundery showers to be expected in first half of July in Singapore

SINGAPORE - More thundery showers can be expected in the first half of July, with daily temperatures ranging between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

Prevailing south-west monsoon conditions mean low-level winds are expected to blow from the south-east or south-west, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday (July 1).

Short-duration thundery showers have been forecast for the first week of the month, and will occur mainly between the morning and early afternoon. On a few days, prevailing winds in the region are expected to converge over Singapore and its surrounding vicinity.

This could influence the development of Sumatra squalls - a line of thunderstorms - leading to widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore between pre-dawn hours and the morning.

In the second week of July, most of the thundery showers should be short and localised due to strong daytime heating of land areas. Overall, rainfall should be near normal for most parts of Singapore.

The MSS said a few warm days are to be expected in the second week, with a maximum temperature of around 34 deg C.

Warm and humid conditions can be expected on some nights when winds from the south-east or south blow warm air from the sea. Minimum night-time temperatures of up to 28 deg C can be expected.

The highest total rainfall in June, at 134.4mm, was recorded in Pasir Panjang on Tuesday, when thundery showers fell over many parts of the island throughout the day.

Seventeen of the 30 days in June saw temperatures exceeding 34 deg C. The hottest temperature of 35.5 deg C was recorded at Marina Barrage on June 4.

There were several warm nights, particularly over the southern parts of the island, where minimum night-time temperatures ranged between 28 deg C and 29.2 deg C.

Rainfall was above average for most parts of Singapore. Lim Chu Kang had the highest rainfall anomaly of 84 per cent above average, while rainfall in Changi was 31 per cent below average.