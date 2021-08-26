Applications open again for SG Eco Fund, with new category, simpler process

SINGAPORE - People with ideas for community projects which advance environmental sustainability here can once again tap on a fund from the Government. And this time there is a new category, under which the application is simpler and processing faster.

Applications for the second grant call for the SG Eco Fund opened on Thursday (Aug 26) and will remain open until Oct 17.

The $50 million fund was set up in November 2020 by the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), to support the co-creation of solutions for a sustainable Singapore.

The first grant call was open from Nov 25, 2020 to Jan 31 this year, and 37 projects were awarded a total of $3.7 million in funding.

These included a self-help recycling zone by the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu-Chi Foundation, and a laptop repair and upcycling workshop by non-profit organisation Engineering Good.

Announcing the second grant call at a virtual event on Thursday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said it would feature a "Sprout" funding category to spur more ground-up action. This offers a simpler application process for projects seeking funding of up to $10,000.

Instead of a written proposal, applicants need submit only a pitch deck, apresentation with an overview of their ideas, to the evaluation committee if they are shortlisted.

In a press release on Thursday, MSE said the evaluation process would also be simplified for projects under this category.

Applicants under this category will know the outcome of their application within two months from the close of the grant call. It is up to four months for those in other categories.

Individuals applying for the grant must be citizens or permanent residents living here.

Those applying as a group must ensure they include at least one citizen or permanent resident, and everyone in the group must be living in Singapore. Organisations must be Singapore-registered.

The ministry said the fund supports the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which is a national roadmap to advance Singapore's sustainability agenda.

"Building an active green citizenry, where individuals, communities and businesses play an active role for sustainability, is a key enabler in successfully implementing the strategies and meeting our targets under the Green Plan," said MSE.

In her speech, Ms Fu said: "The pandemic has impacted supply chains and livelihoods, disrupting businesses and societies. Climate change will also have a massive impact. Against the backdrop of these two drivers shaping the world, it is essential that we pursue a green recovery that will allow us to build a resilient nation into the future."

Those who wish to apply may find out more at the website. They are also encouraged to sign up for upcoming public workshops which will provide more details and tips on filling up the application, MSE said.