Residents in Bukit Gombak can enjoy a new park by next year-end, with facilities such as a cafe, a community garden and a dog run.

Construction of the 4.8ha Bukit Gombak Park, which is almost the size of seven football fields, is expected to start by the end of the year.

It will be located on an empty field in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, opposite Bukit Batok Driving Centre. It is about 1.6km away from Little Guilin in Bukit Batok Town Park, and about 3.1km away from Bukit Batok Nature Park.