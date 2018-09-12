New Bukit Gombak park to grow bonds between young, old

Residents in Bukit Gombak can look forward to a new park by the end of next year, in addition to the other parks in the area.

Construction of the 4.8ha Bukit Gombak Park, which is almost the size of seven football fields, is expected to start by the end of the year and will be completed by the end of 2019. It will be located on an empty field along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, opposite Bukit Batok Driving Centre.

In the light of Singapore's ageing population, the park will be designed for inter-generational activities to encourage the young and old to bond, and for older Singaporeans to keep active with family and friends. Facilities will include a cafe, outdoor fitness areas, a dog run and a hill trek through a nature zone.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling said the new park will enlarge the green recreational space in Gombak.

The plot of land is about 1.6km away from the picturesque Little Guilin in Bukit Batok Town Park, and about 3.1km away from Bukit Batok Nature Park. All three parks will be linked by the Choa Chu Kang Park Connector.

"We are fortunate to have the beauty of Little Guilin anchoring this area's verdant attractions. This expanded recreational space close to nature will enhance our iconic status as a lush and green oasis, and nature lovers' spot," said Ms Low.

Little Guilin features a towering granite rock looming dramatically over a lake, and is nicknamed after the formations in Guilin, in southern China's Guangxi region.

"Many of our residents here are drawn to Bukit Gombak by the distinct benefit of being able to live close to nature, especially in a built-up urban city like Singapore," said Ms Low.

Ms Kartini Omar, group director of parks development at the National Parks Board (NParks), told ST in a statement that the new park will complement Little Guilin and Bukit Batok Nature Park, and bring the community closer to nature.

NParks is working with Ms Low and grassroots leaders to gather feedback from residents on the park's design.

Residents from the Gombak area said the park will be a welcome addition. Student Mikhail Razip, 18, said he hopes the new park will have more accessible areas, compared with Little Guilin, which has some parts blocked off by dense vegetation.

Housewife Amy Cheung, 45, who lives in a Housing Board block next to the proposed site of the new park, said she is looking forward to having more space for the community to enjoy gardening.

The Bukit Gombak Park will have a community garden and a seedling garden. Ms Cheung said: "The last time we held a ballot for the gardening plots in our estate, there were almost 300 residents balloting for over 30 plots. So, of course, it is good that more residents get an opportunity to try gardening."