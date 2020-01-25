Enjoy Chinese New Year feasts at Capitol Building

Happy Year of the Rat!

If you are planning to meet friends and family over this festive season, there is a special treat waiting at Capitol Theatre.

Between Jan 28 and 30, and again between Feb 1 and 5, you can enjoy a Chinese New Year feast at Capitol Theatre for lunch and dinner.

The menu is designed by the culinary team of Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, and you have a chance to dine in one of the country's most historical buildings.

There is a seven-course menu with dishes such as Prosperity Norwegian Salmon Yu Sheng, Steamed Barramundi with Greens and Superior Soy Broth, Poached Tiger Prawn with Herbal Essence and Lotus Leaf Rice with Mushroom, Chinese Sausage and Dried Shrimp.

This is priced at $688 for a table of 10.

There is also a nine-course dinner for 10 at $788, with classics such as Prosperity Norwegian Salmon Yu Sheng, Sea Treasures Soup with Fish Maw, Conpoy and Crabmeat, and 12-head Abalone with Dried Oyster, Braised Chinese Mushroom and Spinach.

SPH subscribers will get one extra dish. The Crispy Roasted Chicken is worth $80, and it is yours when you book your meal and get more information through Sheena Lau at 6499-5166.

You can also send her an e-mail at sheena.lau@perennialrealestate.com.sg.

You will need to display the SPH Rewards app's e-card on the day you dine.

There is a minimum reservation of six persons per table and reservations will have to be made at least one working day in advance.