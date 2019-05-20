Singaporeans can use e-gates at 15 British airports starting May 20

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans visiting Britain are eligible to use automated ePassport gates (e-gates) at 15 airports across the country starting Monday (May 20).

The border entry service, previously only available to British and European Union nationals, has now been extended to Singapore passport holders, along with visitors from Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States of America.

This service, which also includes arrivals via Eurostar terminals, will allow faster and secure processing of passengers entering Britain's borders.

The move, announced in Dec 2018 but only took effect on Monday, was then hailed by UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid as a "transformational experience for the passengers involved".

Heathrow Airport, one of the world's busiest, had last year called for the UK government to allow "low-risk" passengers to use e-gates, citing lengthy delays at UK border control.

This will give an additional 6.5 million passengers an automated route into Britain every year.

ePassport gates use facial recognition technology to compare passengers' passport photographs with their appearance.

Anyone rejected by the gates will be sent to an alternative manned channel for a check by Border Force officers monitoring the systems.

In addition, all passengers are automatically checked against Border Force systems and watchlists.

At present, there are 259 eGates in operation at 14 ports around Britain and juxtaposed control locations. People aged 18 and over travelling with a biometric or "chipped" passport can use them. Children aged 12 to 17 can also use them if accompanied by an adult.

Singapore is already one of the countries eligible for the UK's Registered Traveller programme. The by-invitation programme, with an annual fee of £50 (S$87.60), allows frequent travellers to use the automated passport gates.

Separately, all landing cards for international passengers arriving in the UK will also be scrapped from Monday, the BBC reported.

UK Border Force director general Paul Lincoln, in a letter to staff, said the move would "help meet the challenge of growing passenger numbers".

Around 16 million landing cards are issued every year and are used to record what is said to border staff on arrival, as well as the reasons for travel and conditions of entry, the UK broadcaster said.

The decision to scrap landing cards comes after the British government announced the extension of the use of e-gates at UK borders.