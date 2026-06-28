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The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident on the TPE towards the SLE at about 11.05am on June 27.

SINGAPORE – A car driver was arrested after a fatal accident involving an elderly motorcyclist on the TPE on the morning of June 27.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident on the TPE towards the SLE, before the Tampines Avenue 10 exit, at about 11.05am that day.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle, said the police, who were alerted at about the same time.

The 40-year-old male motorist was arrested for driving without due care and attention, causing death, and is assisting with investigations, the police added.

The male motorcyclist, 80, was taken unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died, the authorities said.

The police said in their annual road traffic statistics that while motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents. They also accounted for 53 per cent of deaths.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties increased from 4,510 in 2024 to 4,844 in 2025.

Police investigations into the June 27 accident are ongoing.