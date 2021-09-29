8 seniors die of Covid-19, bringing death toll to 93 in S'pore; 2,268 new cases

SINGAPORE - Eight Singaporeans aged between 72 and 90 have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday (Sept 29).

They comprise five Singaporean men and three Singaporean women, six of whom were unvaccinated. One was partially vaccinated, and another was inoculated against the virus.

The latest deaths bring the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 this month to 38, compared with 18 last month.

It was the 10th straight day deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

So far, 93 people in Singapore have died because of the virus.

There were 2,268 new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

Of these, 1,810 were in the community and 448 were among dormitory residents.

The local cases include 510 seniors who are above the age of 60.

The remaining 10 were imported cases, and they were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore

Seven of them were detected on arrival, while three developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

The latest figures come a day after the number of new cases surpassed the 2,000 mark to hit 2,236.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 94,043.

New clusters have also emerged at several dormitories. Ten cases were added to the Kian Teck Dormitory cluster in Jurong West, taking its total to 60, while a cluster at the adjacent Kian Teck Hostel had six new cases and a total of 49.

Seven cases were added to the Tuas South Dormitory cluster, bringing its total to 22.

There is no evidence transmission in the dormitories spread to the outside, said MOH.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Day Centre had three more cases for a total of 16.

Two new cases were also added to the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre cluster, which now has 127 cases.

Two cases were added to the cluster at My Little Campus - a pre-school in Yishun - which now has a total of 50 cases.

MOH said there are now 1,335 cases warded in hospital – 10 more than Tuesday.

Among them are 197 patients who need oxygen supplementation, down from 209 the day before.

There are also 34 people in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 30 on Tuesday.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 192 are above the age of 60.

Nearly 4.5 million people or 82 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated under Singapore’s vaccination programme.

