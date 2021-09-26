Pasir Panjang wholesale centre to close for cleaning after Covid-19 cases detected

SINGAPORE - The Pasir Panjang wholesale centre will be closed from Monday (Sept 27) to Wednesday for cleaning and disinfection after Covid-19 cases were detected among workers and visitors.

The temporary closure is expected to disrupt the supply of fruits and vegetables as the centre handles about 30 percent and 50 percent of Singapore's fruit and vegetable imports respectively, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Sunday.

The disruption is expected to be short as fruits and vegetables stalls at wet markets are usually closed on Mondays, the agency added.

The centre will reopen on Thursday (Sept 30).

In a Facebook post, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu urged the public not to rush out to buy fruits and vegetables during this period.

"Please buy only what you need so that there is ample supply for everyone," she said.

She added the SFA is working closely with stakeholders, such as fruits and vegetables associations, affected merchants, as well as importers and retailers, to minimise the impact. Major supermarkets are also making efforts to increase their stocks of fruits and vegetables.

After the centre reopens, the SFA will increase the frequency of testing for workers from every 14 days to seven days. All visitors and tenants will also be tested before they are allowed to return to the centre.