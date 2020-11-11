Eight fined for flouting safe distancing rules in Little India

SINGAPORE - Eight people were each issued composition fines of $300 over the last two weekends for failing to comply with safe management measures while in Little India.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has also stepped up checks on establishments popular with tourists and precincts such as Little India since the start of phase two.

This includes deploying more enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors during the peak periods leading up to Deepavali in Little India to aid with crowd management, said STB's director for arts and cultural precincts, Ms Serene Tan.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Tuesday (Nov 10), Ms Tan said shoppers are required to adhere to all existing safe management measures, including the wearing of masks and maintaining a safe distance of 1m.

This is to ensure that shopping and other activities are done in a safe and responsible manner. Members of the public are also advised to stagger visits and avoid peak periods such as weekends while shopping for Deepavali, she added.

On visits to Little India over the past two weekends, ST found that the crowds were smaller compared with previous years, but business remained brisk as shoppers thronged clothes shops and stocked up on Deepavali goodies ahead of the Festival of Lights on Saturday.

No bazaars or festival villages have been allowed this year in Campbell Lane, though some stalls were permitted to extend their footprint out to the street so as to accommodate the crowds.

Safe distancing ambassadors were also seen patrolling the area to ensure that shoppers adhered to the required measures at all times.