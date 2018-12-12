Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 19

SINGAPORE - Students entering Secondary 1 next year will be able to get their school posting results at 9am next Wednesday (Dec 19).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement that students can access the posting results through any of the following channels:

SMS text messaging, if their parents provided a local mobile phone number during the submission of school choices;

Secondary 1 Internet System at the posting exercise website; or

At their primary schools.

Students are to report to the secondary school that they have been posted to at 8.30am next Thursday.

Those with inquiries can call the MOE customer service centre on 6872-2220 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays, and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays, the ministry said.

The class of 2018 received their Primary School Leaving Examination results on Nov 22, with 98.4 per cent of them doing well enough to progress to a secondary school.

It matched the number set in 2016 and 2017, and remains the best performance since the national exam was introduced in 1960.

A total of 39,672 pupils sat the national exam this year, up from 38,942 last year.