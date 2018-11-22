PSLE results: 98.4 per cent qualify for secondary school for third year straight

SINGAPORE - Like their seniors in the previous two years, the class of 2018 has seen 98.4 per cent of pupils who took the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) doing well enough to progress to a secondary school.

It matched the number set in 2016 and 2017, and remains the best performance since the national exam was introduced in 1960.

From 1980 to 2015, between 81.7 per cent and 98.3 per cent of pupils who took the PSLE were eligible to enrol in secondary schools.

On Thursday (Nov 22), thousands of Primary 6 pupils across Singapore returned to their schools to collect their result slips.

A total of 39,672 pupils sat the national exam this year, up from 38,942 last year.

This year, 66.6 per cent of the cohort qualified for the Express course in secondary school, up from 66.2 per cent in 2017.

A record 66.7 per cent made it to the Express course in 2013.

Of the 2018 cohort, 20.6 per cent are eligible for the Normal (Academic) course, and 11.2 per cent for the Normal (Technical) course.

Students eligible for secondary school received option forms when they collected their results slips.

They will be able to access the online system to submit their secondary school choices from Thursday to next Wednesday afternoon (Nov 28).

The Secondary 1 posting results will be released on Dec 19.