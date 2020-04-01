Coronavirus: Primary school pupils first to attend online classes from home on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Primary school pupils are the first to attend school virtually on Wednesday (April 1), as part of the Education Ministry's plan to prepare families for more home-based learning if the Covid-19 situation calls for it.

Some 200,000 primary school pupils stayed at home and followed different timetables set by schools. Some logged onto the Singapore Student Learning Space (SLS) - a digital online learning platform developed by the MOE - as early as 7.30am, while others have been told to start their online learning slightly later, at noon, for instance.

The home-based learning combined both e-classes as well and completing assignments and worksheets. Even physical education classes are conducted online - for example, pupils engage in high-intensity interval training by following an exercise video on YouTube.

Housewife Joanna Tan, 40, who has a Primary 1 daughter and Primary 5 son, said her children will share a laptop and take turns to do their home-based learning.

Some parents have also been doing trial runs on various platforms to prepare for the virtual sessions, Mrs Tan added.

"We have a parents chat group (for her son's class). Some of us were worried if our old devices, laptops and headphones can support Google Meet, which the school is using. One mum, who is familiar with Google Meet, set up a trial run for us to try out last Saturday," she said.

"It was a very helpful session. Some were having problems downloading the app and logging in, and we were helping each other over WhatsApp. We realised there are subtitles when the kids talk, and the kids had fun trying it out too."

Mrs Janeshtha Vaswani, 47, who has a Primary 2 son, said the school had assisted students and parents with SLS password resets over the past few days to get them ready.

Her son will use her personal laptop for home-based learning, said Mrs Vaswani, who is an assistant manager at Duke-NUS' assessment and progression department and is working from home this week.

"The good thing is I am home this week, so I can supervise him. But next week, I need to be in office, so it will be a bit challenging to do that. But we shall see."

The MOE announced last Friday that primary schools would conduct home-based learning on Wednesdays, secondary schools on Thursdays, and junior colleges and the Millennia Institute on Fridays.

A primary school pupil will have four hours of home-based learning each day, a secondary school student will have five hours, and a junior college or centralised institute student will have six hours.

Parents are not required to take over the role of teaching at home, but to support children to learn independently, said the ministry, although younger primary school pupils may need more help.

The MOE encouraged parents to set up a routine with their children on study, meal and rest timings, and set aside an area conducive for learning such as the dining table or study desk.

Meanwhile, schools remain open for a small group of students whose families cannot arrange for alternative care support.

As a guideline, about 10 per cent of students who are currently enrolled in school-based student care centres should be in school during home-based learning days, the MOE said.